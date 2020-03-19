Left Menu
Will work with COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force to shape up responses: CII

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 22:22 IST
Industry body CII on Thursday said it will work with the COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force to shape up responses in the changing circumstances. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced setting up of a 'COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force' to decide on relief package for sectors hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

The task force, to be headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will look at measures to limit economic hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic. It also said the innovative idea of a 'Janata Curfew' (peoples' curfew) will be a test case of how the society can embrace itself for such exigencies.

Modi's address to the nation on Thursday is "commendable as it achieved the twin objectives of both underlying the magnitude of the pandemic -- COVID 19, and the need for society to work together, reach out to the economically weaker and the service providers who have been the strong pillars of our daily lives and economy in such challenging times," it added. Assocham also said it will extend its cooperation on for observing 'Janata Curfew' on March 22 to deal with the coronavirus.

"We would actively give the ground-level feedback about the impact of the virus (outbreak) to the economic response task force," it said. The chamber would also impress upon its members to be considerate towards those employees who are not able to make to the offices and ensure that no economic hardship is caused to their families, it added.

