Congress 'anti-Hindu', its track record 'loot, appeasement, dynasty first': PM Modi in Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday alleged that the Congress is ''anti-Hindu'' and its track record is of ''loot, appeasement and dynasty first''.

Modi, who addressed election rallies in Hyderabad and Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana, expressed confidence that ''those who opposed CAA, UCC and those who talk of 'vote jihad' will be defeated on June 4'' when the results of the Lok Sabha polls are declared.

He noted that today, India is a digital power, fintech power, space power and the world's fifth largest economy.

''This is the track record of Modi. What is the track record of Congress? The track record of Congress is loot, appeasement, dynasty first, softness on terrorists,'' he said.

Recalling that bomb blasts used to take place in the country 10 years ago, he said such terror attacks don't take place now. He also recollected the bomb blast at Dilsukhnagar in Hyderabad in 2013 and wondered if first-time voters of the present election were aware of it.

The bomb blasts stopped with the formation of a strong government in Delhi, he said.

''But, Congress and INDI alliance do not like this. Some forces want to remove Modi for the bloodshed to start again in the country,'' he alleged.

Alleging that middle classes have not been considered in the manifesto of Congress, he said, however, Congress is announcing conducting an 'x-ray' of income of middle classes and distributing it to their vote bank.

Is a government which takes away the property and rights of people agreeable? he asked.

The Congress, which always looks at India with foreign spectacles has no evaluation of 'Idea of India', he said.

The 'idea of India' is 'vasudhaiva kutambakam', he said and recalled several other sayings from the scriptures to drive home his point.

Targetting the Congress on reservations, Modi termed the national party as ''anti-Hindu'' and said it knows religion-based reservations are unconstitutional.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi mockingly as 'shehzade' (prince) of Congress, he said the Congress leader started off with '''mohabbat ki dukaan' before polls which lost steam as elections approached'', and is now poisoning society by speaking of supporting the 'tukde-tukde gang.

In a veiled reference to Congress leader Sam Pitroda's recent remarks, he said the 'shehzade's advisor' who lives in America described South Indian people as looking like Africans, which the PM claimed implied that Telangana people look like Africans.

"You know why, because he doesn't like your skin colour. Now Congress will decide based on skin colour who is African and who is Indian,'' he claimed.

Alleging that the Congress' ''hatred'' towards Hindus was being exposed daily, Modi said the leader who tutors 'shehzada' also said that Ram temple should not have been built at Ayodhya.

''He has declared that construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya'' and celebrating Ram Navami is against the idea of India,'' Modi claimed.

''I go to temple with great pride. He has given certificate that even this is anti-national,'' he further claimed. ''Do you perform puja on Ram Navami or not? Do you want to go to Ayodhya for darshan? Are you going to commit anti-national activity (with worship)?'' he questioned.

''Congress wants to make Hindus second-class citizens in their own country,'' he claimed. ''Are they talking about vote jihad because of this?'' Accusing the Congress of dividing the country in the name of religion and caste, the PM said the party knows that reservation on the basis of religion is against the Constitution and that Ambedkar had opposed it.

Congress also knows that religion-based quota would destroy the country and promote those who carry out illegitimate conversions, still the party is not going back on Muslim reservation, he said.

Alleging that Congress party is ''anti-Hindu'' by psyche, he said the Congress wants to give SC, ST, BC reservation on religious basis to Muslims.

The Congress had started the game of Muslim reservation in undivided Andhra Pradesh and it wants to hatch the conspiracy across the country now, he claimed.

Modi also described himself as the 'chaukidar' of the rights of the deprived sections.

Pointing to the demand of Madiga caste for sub-quota within SCs, he said the Congress is deploying full strength for Muslim reservation, but it is not ready to listen to the voice of Madiga community.

In his speech, he made a veiled reference to RJD leader Lalu Prasad favouring reservations to Muslims.

Modi also asserted that the country would win on June 4, while the anti-national forces, those opposing Atma Nirbhar Abhiyan, CAA, Uniform Civil Code and those talking about 'vote jihad' and supporters of triple talaq would lose.

Attacking the Congress government in Telangana, Modi said he referred to double R (RR) tax in the state, without taking any names, but Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is giving explanations to the media indicating who is associated with it.

To the 'RR tax', another R is added which is 'Razakar tax', he said, while referring to AIMIM.

In the rally held in Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha constituency, Modi stopped his speech briefly and directed that seating arrangements be made for some 'divyang' women.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)