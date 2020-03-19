Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St ekes out gains as Fed steps in

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 02:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 23:24 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St ekes out gains as Fed steps in

Wall Street tried to bounce back on Thursday from dramatic losses in the previous session, as policymakers around the world pulled out all the stops to try and stave off a deep and lasting coronavirus-driven recession.

The benchmark S&P 500 swung into positive territory after falling as much as 3.3% earlier in the session. The U.S. Federal Reserve opened swap lines with central banks in nine new countries to ensure the world's dollar-dependent financial system continued to function. That was the latest in a host of emergency actions taken by the U.S. central bank over the last two weeks, including cutting borrowing costs to near zero and providing billions more for cheap credit.

"We have had some pretty bold moves by the Fed in the last week or two and most of them have had a very short-lived impact on the market so hopefully this one will help," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas. European Central Bank also pledged late Wednesday to buy 750 billion euros ($820 billion) in sovereign debt through 2020.

U.S. President Donald Trump, in a now regular update for Americans hunkered down in their homes, said there were therapies that he believed could be rolled out quickly, and sounded upbeat on the chances of agreeing hundreds of billions of dollars of aid with Congress. To be sure, Thursday's gains were small compared to the pounding the main U.S. indexes have suffered in the past month - the Dow erased the last of its gains under President Donald Trump's presidency on Wednesday, while the S&P 500 index lost roughly $8.7 trillion in market value in the past month.

"Active investors are using this as an opportunity to maybe pick up what might be perceived as bargains because nobody's really sure how to value stocks right now," said Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist and senior portfolio manager at SlateStone Wealth LLC in New York. Ford Motor Co was the latest major U.S. corporation to bolster its cash reserves to ride out the virus impact, drawing down more than $15 billion from existing credit lines.

Accenture Plc cut its full-year revenue and earnings outlook, citing an impact from the coronavirus outbreak. However, its shares rose 6.7%. Hotel operator Marriott International Inc pulled its 2020 financial outlook, but its shares rose also 3%. The S&P airlines index, down roughly 60% this year, slipped another 1.1%.

Official data showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits surged to 2-1/2-year high last week as companies in the services sector laid off workers because of the pandemic. New York Stock Exchange-owner Intercontinental Exchange Inc said the market would temporarily close its trading floors and move fully to electronic trading starting next week.

At 1:10 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 200.93 points, or 1.01%, at 20,099.85 and the S&P 500 was up 21.40 points, or 0.89%, at 2,419.50. The Nasdaq Composite was up 214.20 points, or 3.06%, at 7,204.04. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.96-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 2.74-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded three new 52-week highs and 89 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 11 new highs and 503 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-'My hands are my tractor': Urban gardens take root in Johannesburg

Whenever people walked by the overgrown bowling green in Johannesburgs working-class Bertrams neighborhood, they saw an eyesore.But Refiloe Molefe saw a chance to feed her community. The 60-year-old former nurse has been farming on the 500-...

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Shekhar Kapur's daughter under self-quarantine

Actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and filmmaker Shekhar Kapurs daughter Kaveri has put herself under self-quarantine after returning from Boston, over coronavirus concerns. Kaveri, who is studying at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, land...

Italian tourist dies in Jaipur hospital

A 69-year-old Italian tourist who had recovered from novel coronavirus died at a private hospital in Jaipur, an official said on Friday. The tourist had a massive cardiac arrest late on Thursday night and he passed away, SMS Medical College...

Ashoka Buildcon arm executes concession pact with NHAI for Rs 1,036 cr road project

Ashoka Buildcon on Friday announced the execution of a concession agreement with NHAI for a Rs 1,035.5 crore road project in Karnataka. Ashoka Banwara Bettadahalli Road Pvt Ltd SPV has executed a concession agreement with National Highways ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020