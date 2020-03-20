PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 20

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Sunak to launch massive rescue package for stricken UK companies https://on.ft.com/2U4rsjp Grounded flights force Tui to cut staff hours and wages https://on.ft.com/2IZCwIh

Jaguar Land Rover to suspend operations at all UK plants https://on.ft.com/3dd8mz7 Overview

British Finance minister Rishi Sunak will launch a massive rescue package for British companies and their workers on Friday, as the Bank of England begins on another round of monetary easing to try to stop the coronavirus crisis. European holiday operator Tui AG is reducing staff hours and wages, as it seeks financial aid from the UK government to survive the near wipeout of all travel in Europe as the coronavirus spreads.

British carmaker Jaguar Land Rover will close its UK plants over the next week as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.