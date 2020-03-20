Left Menu
Mexico finance minister says oil proceeds in budget covered

  Mexico City
  20-03-2020
  • Created: 20-03-2020 06:54 IST
Mexican Finance Minister Arturo Herrera said on Thursday that "everything" in the federal budget from oil payments was covered, with oil hedges protecting 80% of the revenues and "reserves" covering the remainder.

Questioned in an interview with newspaper Reforma whether the credit rating of state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos presented a risk to public finances, Herrera said the risk existed, but was low due to the oil hedging program.

