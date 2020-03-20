Left Menu
Development News Edition

Godrej Properties buys 44-acre land in Faridabad from BPTP

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 09:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 09:06 IST
Godrej Properties buys 44-acre land in Faridabad from BPTP

Realty firm Godrej Properties on Friday said it has acquired 43.61 acres of land in Faridabad, Haryana, from local builder BPTP to expand its presence in the national capital region (NCR). The company did not disclose the deal value.

Godrej Properties has entered the Faridabad property market with the acquisition of this land parcel. The company will sell plots in this project.  "Spread across 43.61 acres (17.65 hectares), this land parcel has been acquired from BPTP," the company said in a statement.  This project will offer about 1 million sq ft of plotted development. This new project in Faridabad is a key micro-market within NCR, said Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairman, Godrej Properties, adding "this fits well with our strategy of deepening our presence in key markets across India's leading cities."  This is Godrej Properties first project in Faridabad market and also its first plotted development project within NCR.   Godrej Properties said the company has established itself as one of the market leaders in Gurgaon and Noida and hopes to replicate this success in other parts of NCR.  In February this year, Godrej Properties acquired nearly 27 acre land parcel at Ashok Vihar in the national capital for Rs 1,359 crore to develop luxury housing project. PTI MJH ANS ANS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Swimming Australia call for 'level playing field' if Games go ahead

Swimming Australia has called on the International Olympic Committee to ensure there is a level playing field if the Tokyo Games go ahead as athletes struggle to train properly because of measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak. In an ...

US headed towards recession, but tech industry still optimist: industry expert

The US is headed towards a recession in the wake of the fast-spreading coronavirus, but the Silicon Valley CEOs are optimistic about the growth of the tech industry, a leading Indian-American venture capitalist has said. Founder of Indiaspo...

COVID-19 : Delhi's Jhandewalan temple to remain close till Mar 21

In the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, Jhandewalan temple here will remain closed from March 21 till further orders. This comes after the total number of COVID-19 patients in India has crossed the 195 mark.Similarly, in Tamil Nadu, s...

Finally done but justice delayed: Bollywood celebs on Nirbhaya convicts hanging

As the four convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case were hanged on Friday morning, Bollywood celebrities including Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu and Ritiesh Deshmukh praised the verdict, but also called for stricter laws for crime again...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020