Impetus Technologies India Inaugurates its First Owned Facility at National Capital Region in Noida

NEW DELHI, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Impetus Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd. commenced operations at its new premises in Noida by inaugurating a small wing of its 3-acre campus project on Wednesday. The organization acquires its first owned facility at NCR, comprising 3 acres of land and will be designed benchmarking international standards. The campus can host over 2,000 employees once fully built up and will have enhanced recreational and sports facilities along with exceptional amenities and services to offer its people.

Impetus began its journey in NCR seventeen years ago. Since then, it has added a fully functional premise in NSEZ and two spacious facilities in Gurugram. The organization owns a massive 26 acres state-of-the-art facility at Indore with employee-friendly amenities and provisions for its people. The company also has two other world-class premises at Indore and one at Bengaluru. On this recognition, Sanjeev Agrawal, VP Operations & Human Empowerment, said, "As we grow rapidly, I am confident that this new facility will play a significant role in defining our success path. It will ensure the smooth working and efficient productivity of our employees by successfully enabling them to carve a journey of innovation and transformation." About Impetus Technologies India Pvt. Ltd Impetus Technologies is a software products and services company focused on creating powerful and intelligent enterprises through deep data awareness, data integration and advanced data analytics. Our products and services are designed to empower the real-time data driven enterprise, to help our clients win in the modern world of digital transformation.

Impetus is proud to partner with such Fortune 100 clients. The company is headquartered in Los Gatos, California with international offices in India, Australia and Canada.

