NBCC to float tender for development of 8 housing projects of Amrapali

State-owned NBCC Ltd will float a tender for development of eight stalled housing projects of crisis-hit Amrapali group in Noida and Greater Noida with an estimated value of over Rs 5,000 crore

In a regulatory filing, NBCC said the company has received a letter from R Venkataramani, court receiver appointed by the Supreme Court, dated March 18 "to call the tender for 8 Housing projects comprising 23013 Housing Units at Noida and Greater Noida having estimated project value of Rs 5075.75 crore." The apex court had appointed NBCC to develop these projects and fixed the project management fees at 8 per cent

In August last year, NBCC had said it will not "invest any money" in completing Amrapali's stalled projects that require a whopping Rs 8,500 crore.

