Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suzuki Motorcycle launches BS-VI-compliant Intruder at Rs 1.2 lakh

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 18:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 18:57 IST
Suzuki Motorcycle launches BS-VI-compliant Intruder at Rs 1.2 lakh

Suzuki Motorcycle India on Friday said it has launched BS-VI version of its cruiser bike Intruder priced at Rs 1.2 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

The bike comes with a single-cylinder 154.9 cc engine with fuel injection technology

"As a modern-day cruiser, the motorcycle offers premium appeal and distinctive on-road presence fulfilling daily need and making weekend rides enjoyable and exciting," Suzuki Motorcycle India Managing Director Koichiro Hirao said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Winter is coming: cooling weather in Brazil could fan coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus is landing in South America as summer days in the southern hemisphere draw to a close and winter approaches, potentially worsening the spread of the pandemic in Brazil and other parts of the region, medical experts told Reut...

Trump, Pompeo walk to brink of blaming Iran for rocket attack

President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday came close to blaming Iran for a rocket attack in Iraq last week in which two American troops and a British service member were killed. Maybe we shouldnt say yet, said Trum...

Illinois governor orders residents to 'shelter-in-place' starting Saturday

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker on Friday all state residents to shelter-in-place starting Saturday evening in response to the coronavirus pandemic. All non-essential businesses are to close indefinitely, with exceptions for hospitals, doct...

N.Korea fired unidentified projectile -Yonhap citing S.Korea military

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile into the sea off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, Yonhap reported on Saturday citing South Koreas Joint Chiefs of Staff.A Joint Chiefs spokesman could not immediately be reached. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020