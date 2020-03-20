Suzuki Motorcycle launches BS-VI-compliant Intruder at Rs 1.2 lakh

Suzuki Motorcycle India on Friday said it has launched BS-VI version of its cruiser bike Intruder priced at Rs 1.2 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

The bike comes with a single-cylinder 154.9 cc engine with fuel injection technology

"As a modern-day cruiser, the motorcycle offers premium appeal and distinctive on-road presence fulfilling daily need and making weekend rides enjoyable and exciting," Suzuki Motorcycle India Managing Director Koichiro Hirao said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

