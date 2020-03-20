Left Menu
Power tariff rate slashed by 10 paise per unit in Bihar

  PTI
  • |
  Patna
  • |
  Updated: 20-03-2020 22:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 22:47 IST
The Bihar Electricity Regulatory Commission (BERC) on Friday reduced the retail tariff by 10 paise per unit for all categories of consumers of the state for the financial year 2020-21, an official said. The Commission has reduced 10 paise per unit in the electricity tariff rate across all categories of consumers which include rural, urban, commercial and industrial ones.

"The Commission has decided to reduce retail tariff by 10 paise/kWh across all category of consumers uniformly for 2020-21. The Commission has retained the existing fixed charge unchanged," BERC Chairman S K Negi said. The distribution loss trajectory for the North Bihar Power Distribution Company and the South Bihar Power Distribution Company for 2020-21 has been fixed as 15 per cent, he said while making it clear that loss will not be passed on to the consumers.

Industry bodies welcomed the Commission's order to reduce power tariff but said they were expecting more reduction in tariff. "We had demanded that tariff should be reduced at least by 10 per cent but the Commission reduced it by 10 paise per unit. It is a drop in the ocean," Bihar Industries Association president Ram Lall Khaitan said.

