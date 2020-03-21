Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance commits to help fight Covid-19

The national pharma lobby Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) on Saturday said it will take every step to ensure that all coronavirus patients get timely access to medicines. Towards this, the alliance and its members are working with the governments and other public agencies, pharma industry associations and all other key stakeholders, it said in a statement.

"We are closely monitoring orders and inventories. With an adequate stock of active pharma ingredients, finished product formulations and channel availability, we'd be able to sustain the supply of medicines for the coming months. We are not aware of any medicines shortage, to date," the alliance said. The statement further said that the alliance is working closely with the International generic and biosimilar medicines association, the WHO, the Association of Affordable Medicines in the US, Medicines for Europe, and several other country associations to understand any potential impact on supply of medicines globally.

It further noted that the IPA is aligned to government initiatives of containment measures and social distancing while meeting supply commitments. "We are committed to providing quality medicines to patients in the country as well as across the globe," it said.

The alliance also thanked the entire medical community for their selfless service to protect people from the pandemic..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.