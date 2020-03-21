Left Menu
Development News Edition

Production-related incentives for electronics manufacturers to attract investments: CEAMA

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 21:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 21:57 IST
Production-related incentives for electronics manufacturers to attract investments: CEAMA

The appliances and consumer electronics industry on Saturday welcomed the government’s decision to grant production-linked incentives for the sector, saying the move will boost domestic manufacturing and attract large investments. Besides, this would also help in creating more job opportunities in the country and support India becoming an electronics manufacturing hub, said the Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA) in a statement.

“We welcome the array of schemes introduced by the Union Cabinet. In this difficult time where the industry is going through a tough phase, the steps taken by the government will help to boost domestic manufacturing and attract large investments in the electronics value chain,” said CEAMA President Kamal Nandi. “We are hopeful that the proposed schemes will aid in creating more job opportunities,” he added. The Union Cabinet on Friday approved production-linked incentives worth Rs 40,995 crore for electronics manufacturing companies.

Under the scheme, electronic manufacturing companies will get an incentive of 4 to 6 per cent on incremental sales (over base year) of goods manufactured in India and covered under target segments, to eligible companies over a period of next 5 years. The government expects to generate manufacturing revenue potential of Rs 10 lakh crore and create direct and indirect jobs for 20 lakh people by 2025 through these schemes.

Besides this, the cabinet in its meeting held on Friday also approved incentives for medical devices to reduce dependency on import of electronic products for medical care in the country. Under the scheme, electronic manufacturing companies will get an incentive of 4 to 6 per cent on incremental sales (over base year) of goods manufactured in India and covered under target segments, to eligible companies over a period of next 5 years.

According to CEAMA, announcement of the Production Incentive Scheme (PLI) for Large Scale Electronics Manufacturing, will assist in the necessary boost to the sector and economy. “This will also put an upward thrust on the economy by bringing in large scale electronics manufacturing to India,” said Nandi adding the announcement of PLI will assist in the necessary boost to the ‘Make in India’ initiative and support India into becoming an electronics manufacturing hub.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Electoral court postpones Bolivia general election over virus

Bolivias Supreme Electoral Tribunal announced on Saturday it was indefinitely postponing Mays general election due to the coronavirus pandemic. Voters were due to head to the polls on May 3 to elect a permanent successor to former president...

Tunisia allocates 2.5 billion dinars ($850 mln) to face effects of coronavirus

Tunisia is allocating 2.5 billion dinars 850 mln to face the economic and social effects of the coronavirus health crisis, Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh said on Saturday.Among new measures, the government will delay tax debts, postpone taxe...

Swiss coronavirus cases surge, canton orders seniors to stay home

Switzerland on Saturday reported 6,100 coronavirus infections, 25 more than a day earlier, and 56 deaths, the Swiss health ministry said, as the canton of Ticino that borders hard-hit Italy banned seniors over 65 from leaving their homes to...

Jordan blows sirens for start of nationwide curfew to combat coronavirus -witnesses

Jordan blew sirens at the start of a nationwide curfew on Saturday that limits the mobility of its 10 million citizens indefinitely in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus, witnesses and officials said. Anyone violating the curfew,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020