Left Menu
Development News Edition

Market extends fall as trading resumes, Sensex sinks 3,186 pts

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 11:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 11:17 IST
Market extends fall as trading resumes, Sensex sinks 3,186 pts

Domestic stock trading on Monday resumed after a 45-minute halt, with equity benchmark Sensex plummeting further to 3,186 points and the broader Nifty sinking below 7,900 level. Stock exchanges paused trading for 45 minutes after Sensex plunged 10 per cent, hitting its lower circuit limit, within the first hour of opening of the session.

As an automatic mechanism to curb freefall in the market, trading is halted in the market for 45 minutes when an exchange plunges 10 per cent before 1 pm. Continuing its downward spiral, domestic BSE Sensex was trading 3,185.84 points, down 10.65 per cent at 26,730.12. It hit an intra-day low of 26,645.83.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty cracked 923.95 points, or 10.56 per cent, to 7,821.50 after resumption of trade. Axis Bank was the top loser on Sensex, cracking up to 21 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement and Kotak Bank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 651 in a day, lifting total death toll to 5,476

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

People queue up for milk in Amritsar, say they support COVID-19 lockdown

A day after Punjab Government announced a statewide lockdown till March 31 in order to control the spread of coronavirus, city dwellers in Amritsar were standing in queues outside to procure milk on Monday. Upbeat about the governments deci...

Coronavirus impact: TVS Motor shuts down plants for two days

Two-wheeler major TVS Motor Company on Monday said it is suspending production at all its plants for two days in order to safeguard its employees from the coronavirus pandemicIn view of COVID-19, and considering the safety and well being of...

INSIGHT-Lockdown: Nursing homes in Spain a vector for deadly coronavirus

Death arrived slowly at the nursing home where Chelo Megia works. Then it was everywhere. On March 11, a Wednesday, Megia still thought the Residencia Nunez De Balboa in central Spain, where she had been an auxiliary nurse for 15 years, mig...

'Joy of spring': Japan fetes cherry blossoms despite virus

The crowds might be thinner and parties smaller, but warnings from officials over the coronavirus have done little to stop Japanese celebrating as the countrys famed cherry trees explode into bloom. Over a warm long weekend in Tokyo, people...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020