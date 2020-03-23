Left Menu
Development News Edition

Airbus cancels 2019 dividend, 2020 forecasts due to coronavirus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 12:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 12:49 IST
Airbus cancels 2019 dividend, 2020 forecasts due to coronavirus

European aviation giant Airbus said Monday it would cancel the planned dividend payment for 2019 and also abandon its earnings forecasts for the current year because of the economic uncertainty sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. "We have withdrawn our 2020 guidance due to the volatility of the situation," Airbus chief executive Guillaume Faury said in a statement.

And as part of measures to bolster the group's liquidity and balance sheet in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Airbus would also "withdraw the 2019 dividend proposal of 1.80 euros per share with an overall cash value of approximately 1.4 billion euros" (USD 1.5 billion), the statement said. "Our first priority is protecting people while supporting efforts globally to curb the spread of the coronavirus," Faury said.

"We are also safeguarding our business to protect the future of Airbus and to ensure we can return to efficient operations once the situation recovers." Faury said he was convinced that Airbus and the broader aerospace sector will overcome this critical period." To ensure Airbus's financial flexibility, the board of directors had agreed to secure a new credit facility amounting to 15 billion euros in addition to the existing 3.0-billion-euro revolving credit facility, the statement continued. With these decisions, Airbus would have "significant liquidity available to cope with additional cash requirements related to the coronavirus. Available liquidity now amounts to approximately 30 billion euros." Airbus said the measures were intended to "secure business continuity for itself even in a protracted crisis." Airbus is scheduled to hold its annual shareholders meeting in Amsterdam on April 16, but was discouraging physical attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The group had already announced on Sunday that it planned to partially resume production and assembly work at its plants in France and Spain following four days of health and security checks. In 2019, Airbus, which employs a global workforce of 135,000, generated revenues of around 70 billion euros.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Kenyan farmers brace for second onslaught of crop-devouring locusts

By Dominic Kirui MAHIGA-MERU, Kenya, March 23 Thomson Reuters Foundation - After desert locusts invaded her farm in central Kenya, Mary Muthoni, 61, ran around her maize fields shouting and banging on an old iron sheet in a desperate attemp...

Guj:COVID-19 cases rise to 30, CM urges people to stay indoors

Twelve new coronavirus cases have been reported in Gujarat, taking the total number of those infected by the deadly virus in the state to 30, the state health department said on Monday. Out of the 12 cases reported on Monday, five are those...

Canada's export agency sees global recession before strong 2021 rebound

The spreading coronavirus outbreak will trigger a short, sharp global recession this year before the worlds economy bounces back in 2021, Canadas trade financing agency predicted on Monday. Export Development Canada said in its twice-yearly...

Alaska faces triple hit from coronavirus due to reliance on oil, fishing, tourism

The U.S. state of Alaska is so far distant from the worst medical ravages of the coronavirus pandemic, but its economy is in critical condition.Alaska is especially vulnerable because it depends on oil, tourism and fisheries basic industri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020