Left Menu

Kremlin says Canada's decision to allow Airbus to use Russian titanium shows firms' dependence on Russian goods

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-04-2024 15:05 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 15:05 IST
Kremlin says Canada's decision to allow Airbus to use Russian titanium shows firms' dependence on Russian goods
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin said on Thursday that Canada's decision to give Airbus a waiver to allow it to use Russian titanium in its manufacturing showed European companies would struggle to remain competitive if they stopped using Russian products.

Canada allowed Airbus to use Russian titanium after becoming the first Western government to ban supplies of the strategic metal in the latest package of measures triggered by the war in Ukraine.

Russian state-backed VSMPO-AVISMA has for years been the industry's largest titanium supplier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WRAPUP 1-Luxury sector outlook clouded by China's slow recovery

WRAPUP 1-Luxury sector outlook clouded by China's slow recovery

Global
2
Nikki Haley Holdouts Refuse to Abandon Her Candidacy or Endorse Trump

Nikki Haley Holdouts Refuse to Abandon Her Candidacy or Endorse Trump

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA says commercial milk safe despite bird flu virus presence; US Supreme Court faces fight over emergency abortions after toppling Roe and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA says commercial milk safe despite bird flu virus...

 Global
4
Samsung Empowers Youth with National Skilling Initiative in Future Technologies

Samsung Empowers Youth with National Skilling Initiative in Future Technolog...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024