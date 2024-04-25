Kremlin says Canada's decision to allow Airbus to use Russian titanium shows firms' dependence on Russian goods
The Kremlin said on Thursday that Canada's decision to give Airbus a waiver to allow it to use Russian titanium in its manufacturing showed European companies would struggle to remain competitive if they stopped using Russian products.
Canada allowed Airbus to use Russian titanium after becoming the first Western government to ban supplies of the strategic metal in the latest package of measures triggered by the war in Ukraine.
Russian state-backed VSMPO-AVISMA has for years been the industry's largest titanium supplier.
