BRIEF-Saudi Central Bank To Provide Financing For Small And Medium Enterprises Amounting To 13.3 Billion Riyals - State TV

* SAUDI CENTRAL BANK TO PROVIDE FINANCING FOR MICRO, SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES AMOUNTING TO 13.3 BILLION RIYALS ($3.54 billion) - STATE TV AL EKHBARIYA

* THE FINANCING WILL BE PROVIDED FOR ONE YEAR, AND CAN BE EXTENDED FOR ANOTHER YEAR - STATE TV, CITING CENTRAL BANK * THE CONCESSIONAL FINANCING IS PART OF A PRIVATE SECTOR FINANCING SUPPORT PROGRAMME ANNOUNCED BY THE SAUDI REGULATOR ON MARCH 14 WORTH A TOTAL OF 50 BLN RIYALS ($1 = 3.7530 riyals)

