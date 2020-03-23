Left Menu
Development News Edition

Icelandair cuts staff, reduces management pay to cushion corona impact

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 15:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 15:33 IST
Icelandair cuts staff, reduces management pay to cushion corona impact

Icelandair said on Monday it will cut 240 jobs, temporarily move 92% of remaining staff to part-time employment and cut management pay in a move to absorb the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on its business.

The airline is currently operating only 14% of its planned flights, and expects that to decline further in the coming weeks. As a result, the company will cut 240 jobs from a total workforce of 4,715 based on last year's average.

Remaining full-time staff will temporarily have their salary cut by 20%, it said. Executive management will have their pay reduced by 25% and the chief executive and broad of directors by 30%. "These measures limit the number of layoffs and positively impact the company's cash flow in the short-term," Icelandair said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Fed: New Main Street program meant to ensure all firms have access to credit

A Federal Reserve Main Street lending program still under development is meant to dovetail with proposals under consideration by Congress to make sure the full range of U.S. companies, from the smallest to the largest, have access to credit...

Prohibitory orders imposed in Haridwar's urban areas

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed to prevent large gatherings in the urban areas of Uttarakhands Haridwar district amid the statewide lockdown in view of the coronavirus threat. The prohibitory orders will r...

PM Modi asks stakeholders from industry to allow employees to work from home

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today interacted with industry representatives via video conference from ASSOCHAM, FICCI, CII and several local Chambers from eighteen cities across the country.Prime Minister said that while the government...

IOC has sought update on health and preparations of Olympic-bound athletes this week: Batra

Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra on Monday said the IOC has asked all members to furnish updates on health and preparations of their Olympic-bound athletes this week as it deliberates on the fate of the Tokyo Games amid t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020