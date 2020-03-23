BHEL to run only essential services at plants till Mar 31

State-run engineering firm BHEL on Monday said the company will run only essential services at its plants and offices and has asked other employees' to work from home till March 31 amid COVID-19 outbreak. "In compliance of Government directives to prevent and contain the spread of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and to ensure the health and safety of employees, associates and other stakeholders, the company shall run only essential services (keeping in view the work or production exigencies) in all of its Manufacturing Units, Divisions and Offices from March 23, 2020, until March 31, 2020," a BHEL statement said.

According to the statement, other employees shall work from home. In the fast-changing situation, the overall adverse impact on the operations of the company is not immediately ascertainable.

The company is monitoring the situation continuously and shall take appropriate decisions accordingly. The Company shall resume its full operations as soon as situation so permits, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.