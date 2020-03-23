Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi tweaks framework for stock brokers' risk mgmt capabilities

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 20:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 20:24 IST
Sebi tweaks framework for stock brokers' risk mgmt capabilities

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday came out new guidelines for stock brokers with regard to entering risk-reduction mode, as part of efforts to bolster their risk management capabilities. The decision has been taken after consultations with various stakeholders, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

The criteria for entering the risk-reduction mode for brokers with regard to operationalisation of the interoperability among clearing corporations has been revised. "... stock brokers shall mandatorily put in risk-reduction mode when 90 per cent of the stock broker's collateral available for adjustment against margins gets utilised on account of trades that fall under the margining system," Sebi said.

Prior to this circular, stock exchanges had to ensure that stock brokers are mandatorily subjected to risk reduction mode on utilisation of 85 per cent of the broker's collateral available for adjustment against margins. Sebi has asked stock exchanges and clearing corporations to put in place requisite infrastructure and systems for implementation of the new framework.

Interoperability permits trading members to clear trades through a firm of their choice instead of going through the clearing corporations owned by the bourse on which the trade was executed..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Sebi

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Bengal reports first COVID-19 death, Mamata says man returned from Italy

West Bengal on Monday reported its first death due to COVID-19, after an elderly man who tested positive for the disease last week died at a city hospital here, a health official said. The 57-year-old man, a resident of Dum Dum in North 24 ...

Bulgarian parliament amends state of emergency law after president's veto

Bulgarias parliament agreed on Monday to cancel some parts of a law that establishes a state of emergency to limit the spread of the coronavirus after the president wielded his veto citing concerns about its impact on the economy and on fre...

1.7 billion told to stay home worldwide over virus

Some 1.7 billion people have been asked to stay home in over 50 countries and territories around the world as governments battle the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe, according to an AFP tally Monday. Some countries have imposed mand...

Western supply chains buckle as coronavirus lockdowns spread

Freight carriers are struggling to deliver goods by land, sea or air as the coronavirus pandemic forces Western governments to impose lockdowns, threatening supplies of vital products including medicines into the most affected areas, such a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020