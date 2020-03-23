Left Menu
COVID-19: Vistara says it is cleaning aircraft after each flight

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 23:27 IST
  • Created: 23-03-2020 22:11 IST
Vistara on Monday said that it is cleaning its aircraft after each flight to curb the spread of coronavirus. The airline also announced a "temporary fleet-wide removal of all reading material from seatback pockets, including the Vistara in-flight magazine, newspapers and other magazines of passengers' interest" to curb the spread of the virus.

On Monday, the central government announced that no domestic flight will operate in Indian airspace from midnight on March 24 to midnight on March 31. The central government has already banned international flights for a period of one week from Sunday. Post March 31, whenever domestic operations would restart, Vistara will continue to clean its aircraft after each flight. The airline said it is "proactively" cleaning all aircraft in its fleet at the turnaround of every single flight. "Disinfectant cleaners approved by aircraft manufacturers are being used for the purpose. This means all cabins of all of Vistara's aircraft, including seats, tray tables, latches, galley, seatbelt buckles, all lavatories and flight deck etc are being disinfected after every flight," the airline stated.

Additionally, Vistara is carrying out thorough deep cleaning of all aircraft every 24 hours.

