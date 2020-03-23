Left Menu
Development News Edition

Closure of railway agent service to affect employment, IRCTC revenue: IAMAI

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 22:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 22:12 IST
Closure of railway agent service to affect employment, IRCTC revenue: IAMAI

The proposal to close railway agents for ticket booking will affect employment generated by over 3 lakh agents network and also the revenue of IRCTC, according to Internet and mobile association IAMAI. The Railways Ministry is considering barring private vendors and agents from booking train tickets for passengers after noting they are no longer needed when tickets can be booked by anyone on a mobile. "We would like to highlight that there are more than 100 service providers offering these services through 3,00,000 agent networks. The closure of their services will not only impact the investments done and employment generated by these agents but will also affect the revenue of IRCTC, as there are many people in India who need assistance for booking the tickets," IAMAI President Subho Ray said in a letter to Goyal. He said the service providers provide assistance in booking the tickets to many who need assistance and hence they don't have to travel to IRCTC counters to book the tickets

IAMAI urged the minister to postpone the discussion on abolition of the service provider system of IRCTC considering the current sitiuation around coronavirus which requires social distancing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

Theme for World TB Day 2020 is 'It's Time', says WHO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

S Africa announces 21-day lockdown over coronavirus, calls in Army

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday announced a 21-day lockdown of the country in a bid to contain the rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic and called in the army to assist in monitoring the situation. With the number of C...

Panthers sign XFL standout QB Walker

XFL standout P.J. Walker signed with the Carolina Panthers on Monday. Walker played quarterback for the Houston Roughnecks in the XFL in 2020. He also played at Temple for head coach Matt Rhule and spent time with the Indianapolis Colts in ...

New Jersey to release county jail inmates over coronavirus

New Jersey plans to release low-risk inmates serving county jail sentences to limit the spread of the coronavirus, the governor said on Monday.The announcement follows an order late Sunday night signed by Stuart Rabner, chief justice of the...

Yamuna Expressway closed, passage for emergency only: Noida Police

Noida Police on Monday night closed the Yamuna Expressway for commuters amid a major lockdown across the country due to the coronavirus outbreak, officials said.&#160; Commuters will only be allowed passage on the Yamuna Expressway, a key ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020