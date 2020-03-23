Left Menu
Mercedes-Benz suspends production at manufacturing facility near Pune till March 31

  PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  Updated: 23-03-2020 22:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 22:18 IST
Mercedes-Benz suspends production at manufacturing facility near Pune till March 31
German luxury car major Mercedes-Benz has initially suspended most of the production at its Chakan manufacturing facility near Pune till March 31 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The temporary suspension at the plant is in effect since March 21, the company said in a statement.

Besides, the work in select administrative departments will also remain suspended till March 31, it added. This action is a proactive precautionary measure taken to ensure the safety, health, and well-being of its employees and further contain the spread of the pandemic by practicing social distancing, the company said in the statement.

"Mercedes-Benz India's leadership team is constantly evaluating the situation and will decide on further measures as required. Full operations will be resumed when the situation improves," the company said. The safety, health, and well-being of the customers, visitors, and employees are of utmost importance to Mercedes-Benz India and this step will help the company protect the workforce, to interrupt chains of infection and to contain the spread of the pandemic, it said.

