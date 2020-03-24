Left Menu
Eros enters English content market through Eros Now Prime, targets metro cities

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 24-03-2020 16:47 IST
  Created: 24-03-2020 16:47 IST
Over-the-top platform Eros Now on Tuesday announced its entry into English-language content market with the launch of ‘Eros Now Prime’. As part of that,  Eros International, an NYSE-listed company and owner of Eros Now, has entered into its first partnership with NBC Universal International Distribution, by forging a multi-year deal.

As part of its strategy,  the company through its new Eros Now Prime platform aims to tap the metro cities, while Eros Now with its Indian-language content would penetrate into smaller tier II and III markets, the company said in a statement. Eros Now will soon layer the Eros Now base service with an extensive English-language content offering consisting of over 2,000 hours of programming, it added.

Commenting on the development, Eros Digital Chairman & CEO Rishika Lulla Singh, "With growing focus on regional language and local content to cater to the next billion-user market, we are addressing users who increasingly view themselves as ‘global citizens’ and aspire to connect with places, people, and ideas beyond their locale. "This will influence the persistence of English-language content, films, music consumption and networking on social media." NBC Universal President & Chief Revenue Officer, Global Distribution and International Belinda Menendez said: "We are delighted to collaborate with Eros Now as an OTT partner for the South Asia market. This new deal will not only bolster their existing portfolio of premium content, but it also ensures that their viewers will be able to enjoy NBCUniversal’s vast catalogue of comedy and drama series for many years to come.” As part of this agreement, Eros Now subscribers in South Asia will have access to some of the most talked about series from NBCUniversal, in addition to the existing Eros Now library. Eros Now library comprises of over 12,000 movie titles, original shows and music, as well as short-format content through Quickie, Eros’s short-format video content offering. PTI KRH MR MR

