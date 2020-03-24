Cisco 200-125 ARCH: Do You Want to Expand Your Knowledge Base with Exam Dumps?

Cisco 200-125, Designing Cisco Network Service Architecture (ARCH), is a qualifying exam for the CCDP (Cisco Certified Design Professional) certification. The test is designed to evaluate the candidates' skills and knowledge of the latest development in the field of network technologies and design, such as Layer 2 and Layer 3 infrastructure for enterprise, data center integration, network services, network security, and WAN technologies. The exam is made up of 60-70 questions and the time is limited to 75 minutes.

Overview of Cisco Certified Design Professional (CCDP) Certification

Networks that are designed for scalability, availability, and performance are top requirements for an enterprise environment with the plans of achieving tangible results. These networks can only be designed by seasoned experts in the field of IT. These professionals have exceptional skills in end-to-end network design. And they have the expertise required to deliver optimal networks that fulfill the prerequisites of today's business needs while sustaining the business investments for the future. Functioning in this role requires expertise and experience. Experience can easily be earned but when it comes to expertise, it is necessary to earn the relevant certifications for validation.

For senior network design engineers, principle system engineers, and network/solutions architects who want to expand their knowledge in Cisco network design, the CCDP credential is a strong option to consider. Its program covers advanced routing &addressing protocols, WAN, services virtualization, and integration strategies designed for multi-layered enterprise architectures. To pursue this certificate, you are required to have valid CCNA Routing and Switching or CCDA 350-401 ENCOR. The alternative is CCNP Routing & Switching with CCDA or any CCIE. In addition to this, an applicant has to pass three different exams, including Cisco 200-125 ARCH, Cisco 300-115 SWITCH, and Cisco 300-101 ROUTE. In this article, the focus will be on the first test.

Overview of Cisco 200-125 ARCH Certification Exam

First of all, let's establish that Cisco 200-125 will retire soon. As a matter of fact, the last date for it is February 23, 2020. Cisco introduces new exams and credentials that change the current program. However, this doesn't mean that if you have plans to earn the current CCDP certificate, you should give up your goal. You can still take and pass this test before its retirement. If you pass the 200-125 ARCH before the mentioned date, you will be awarded the credit for the completed exam. You might want to explore the CCDP migration tool available on the Cisco page to learn more about the process required to migrate your credentials when the time comes.

If you are planning to take Cisco 200-125 before the mentioned day, it is essential to understand what it entails. It is also crucial that you prepare adequately so that you can ace it once and for all. With this, you won't have to bother about the stress that comes with retaking the exam. In preparing for it, there are specific topics that you have to cover in order to master your skillset. We will focus on them in the next section.

Overview of Cisco 200-125 ARCH Exam Objectives

Advanced Addressing & Routing Solutions for Enterprise Networks: 22%

This topic covers different subtopics and components. It entails developing skills in the creation of structured addressing designs for aiding summarizations in scalability, NAT, efficiency, and hierarchy. It also covers the creation of stable, scalable, and secure routing designs for BGP, OSPF, IS-IS, and EIGRP. Your ability to determine IPv6 migration strategies is also of paramount importance in preparing for the exam.

Advanced Enterprise Campus Networks: 20%

The candidates for Cisco 200-125 require the relevant knowledge and skills in designing for high availability; designing campus L2 infrastructures; designing multi-campus L3 infrastructures; designing a network for supporting network programmability. There is an extensive list of components that are covered under this subject. It is important that you go through the official website to fully understand everything you have to cover.

WANs for Enterprise Networks: 17%

Although this objective makes up just 17% of the overall content, it is crucial to develop skills in this area to enhance your success potential in the certification test. You should be able to compare and contrast different options of WAN connectivity, including L2 VPN, MPLS L3 VPN, DMVPN (Dynamic Multi-point VPN), IPsec, Private lines, and GRE (Generic Routing Encapsulation. The topic also requires developing competence in designing site-to-site VPNs; designing for resilient WAN strategy; designing extranet connectivity; designing Internet edge connectivity.

Integration of Enterprise Data Center: 17%

This requires relevant skills in describing scalable and modular data center networks, network virtualization technologies for data center, and high availability in the data center network. It also focuses on designing a data center for interconnectivity and network integration & data center.

Security Services: 13%

The students for the 200-125 ARCH exam also need the skills and knowledge required to design IPS solutions and firewalls, network access control solutions, and infrastructure protection. This topic covers 13% of the overall content, and the ability to correctly answer the questions related to it can significantly affect success in the test.

Network Services: 11%

This is the least weighty exam objective for Cisco 200-125 but it is definitely not the least in terms of importance. You should develop competence in the subject area to enhance your chance of success. It covers skills in selecting the right QoS strategies to fulfill the requirements of customers; create end-to-end QoS policies; explain techniques of network management; create multi-cast services; explain concepts of multicast routing.

Conclusion

Without a doubt, there is a lot that the candidates have to cover in preparation for Cisco 200-125. However, there are enough resources that can be used to understand each of the components of the exam topics. PrepAway offers a variety of study materials that will help you succeed in this certification test. The platform comes with exam dumps, blog articles, videos, lectures, practice tests, and so on. Use these prep tools and get high results.

