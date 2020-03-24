Left Menu
Coronavirus: Coca-Cola, other beverage makers suspend manufacturing operations

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 19:19 IST
  • Created: 24-03-2020 19:19 IST
New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Beverage maker Coca-Cola on Tuesday said it has temporarily suspended production at its manufacturing facilities following the lockdown imposed by the government to prevent spread of COVID-19. But it will continue to produce essential beverages like water, juices, tea and coffee in a limited manner as per government guidelines.

Pesico's bottling partner Varun Beverages has also suspended production at its manufacturing facilities in view of the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. Coca-Cola in a statement said, "In compliance with the government directive, we at the Coca-Cola system in India have temporarily suspended production at our manufacturing facilities.”.

While, to the essential beverages, the company is  “operating our manufacturing facilities in very small number complying to the local government’s regulations and safety of all our employees,” it said. Varun Beverages, PepsiCo India's bottling partner, said in a regulatory filing, “In view of the lockdown in many of the states/union territories across the country, the production and distribution facilities have been temporarily shut down and will be operated as per the local guidelines.”.

The duration of this lockdown is “uncertain at this point in time and will depend upon directives” issued by the respective government authorities. “Hence, the overall adverse impact on the operations of the company is not immediately assessable,” it said.

A total of 32 states and union territories have declared complete lockdown so far covering 560 districts, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. According to Health Ministry data, nearly 500 coronavirus cases have been reported in India so far.

