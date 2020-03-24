Left Menu
BRIEF-Bombardier to temporarily shut production at N.Ieland sites

  Updated: 24-03-2020 20:09 IST
  Created: 24-03-2020 20:09 IST
* BOMBARDIER - TO STOP PRODUCTION TEMPORARILY AT ALL OUR NORTHERN IRELAND SITES UNTIL APRIL 20

* BOMBARDIER - CRITICAL SUPPORT WILL BE REQUIRED TO CONTINUE DURING FURLOUGH, SOME EMPLOYEES REQUIRED TO WORK * BOMBARDIER - FURLOUGH CONSISTS OF 3 WEEKS ON UK GOVERNMENT’S JOB RETENTION SCHEME, 5 DAYS' VACATION AT EASTER ON FULL PAY Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)

