Bengaluru airport to remain closed till March 31

In support of the Government's measures to control spread of coronavirus, the Kempegowda International Airport here will remain closed to passengers from 2359 hours on March 24 until 2359 hours IST on March 31. However, as per government order, the airport will continue to facilitate the transport of essential commodities through its cargo operations," Bangaluru International Airport Limited MD and CEO, Hari Marar said.

BIAL has taken every preventive measure to contain the spread of virus, including regular screening of all staff-both before and after shifts, the provision of safety equipment like facemasks, gloves and access to hand sanitiser, he said. "We are working closely with the State Health Department and Airport Health Organisation to control the virus and have done everything in our capacity to safeguard our surroundings," Marar said in a statement.

