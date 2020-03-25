Left Menu
Development News Edition

RIL overtakes TCS to become most valued firm again as shares jump 10 pc

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 12:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 12:31 IST
RIL overtakes TCS to become most valued firm again as shares jump 10 pc

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Wednesday surpassed TCS to become the most valued domestic firm by market capitalisation during morning trade following a spike in its share price. The company's scrip zoomed 9.74 per cent to Rs 1,035 on the BSE. On the NSE, it climbed 9.61 per cent to Rs 1,034.10.

Tracking gains in the share price, the company's market valuation also rose to Rs 6,49,838.31 crore. With this, the company surpassed Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to become the most valued domestic firm by market capitalisation. Meanwhile, there were media reports that Facebook Inc was in talks to buy stake in the company's telecom unit, Jio. The valuation of TCS was at Rs 6,46,460.84 at 12:19 hrs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran rejects 'foreign' help as virus death toll nears 2,000

A senior Iranian official Tuesday ruled out foreign help on the ground to deal with the coronavirus epidemic after an offer from a France-based medical charity, as the countrys death toll from the illness neared 2,000. Due to Irans national...

Halfords forecasts 25% sales drop, tries to save cash

British bicycles and car products retailer Halfords warned that it was likely that sales would drop sharply as a result of government measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, prompting it to try to save cash. The company said it would...

Equinor slashes investment, spending in $3 bln coronavirus package

Norwegian oil firm Equinor will cut investments, exploration drilling and operating costs as part of a 3 billion plan to help the company weather the coronavirus crisis and low oil prices, it said on Wednesday.Equinor will halt its onshore ...

Equinor slashes investment, spending in $3 bln coronavirus package

Norwegian oil firm Equinor will cut investments, exploration drilling and operating costs as part of a 3 billion plan to help the company weather the coronavirus crisis and low oil prices, it said on Wednesday.Equinor will halt its onshore ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020