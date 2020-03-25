Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pvt security cos to back PM's call to support govt machinery; ensure wages during lockdown: Ficci

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 14:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 14:48 IST
Pvt security cos to back PM's call to support govt machinery; ensure wages during lockdown: Ficci

The private security industry, which employs 50 lakh people, has resolved to fully back Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to support government machinery during the lockdown period triggered by Covid-19 outbreak, and has urged its customers to have empathy towards the staff. The Union Home Ministry has asked private security agencies not to lay off guards or deduct their salaries during the 21-day lockdown period announced to combat the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

“Over 50 lakh strong private security industry shall fully back PM's call to support government machinery in the lockdown period as an essential service, said Rituraj Sinha, Chair, Ficci Committee on Private Security Industry. He further requested customers to cooperate in payment to all agencies as per full contracted value and on time.

"This will ensure compliance with Labour Ministry and Home Ministry directives related to payment of full wages of all private security, cash logistics and cleaning services and other such contracted workers for lockdown period," he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said "in this time of crisis, I appeal to all business and the high-income section of the society to be sensitive towards the economic interests of all those whose services you take. “It is possible that in the coming few days, these people may not be able to attend work, and in this situation, please do not cut their wages. Decide humanely and sensitively," he said. There are mounting concerns that companies, including in India, could resort to retrenchment due to sluggish demand and various restrictions are in place to curb spreading of the coronavirus infection.

As per to the latest Union Health ministry update the number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 562, while the death toll due to this viral infection was revised down to nine from 10 after the second death in Delhi turned out to be negative..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Istanbul prosecutor indicts Saudi suspects for Khashoggi killing

Istanbul prosecutors said on Wednesday they had prepared an indictment against a close aide to Saudi Arabias Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and a former deputy head of general intelligence over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. T...

INSIGHT-Delivery drivers face pandemic without sick pay, insurance, sanitizer

On his delivery route through Orange County, California, Joseph Alvarado made 153 stops one-day last week for Amazon.com Inc, touching the inside and outside of his van, more than 225 packages, and dozens of customers doors and gates.In a g...

EXCLUSIVE-India likely to unveil $20 billion-plus stimulus package to tackle coronavirus downturn -sources

India is likely to agree an economic stimulus package of more than 1.5 trillion rupees 19.6 billion to fight a downturn in the country that is currently locked down to stem the spread of coronavirus, two sources familiar with the matter tol...

TN receives approval from Centre to set up 8th lab to test for COVID-19

Tamil Nadu has received approval from the Union Health Ministry for the eighth testing centre for coronavirus in the state. State Health and Family Welfare Minister C Vijaya Baskar said the government had received the nod from the Health an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020