ICMR appoints Suburban Diagnostics to test COVID-19

Suburban Diagnostics has been appointed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Department of Health Research as one of the private labs to test for COVID-19.

Suburban Diagnostics Logo. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 (ANI/PRNewswire): Suburban Diagnostics has been appointed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Department of Health Research as one of the private labs to test for COVID-19. Suburban Diagnostics is accredited by NABL and CAP and is ready to serve the community in this crisis. With utmost credibility and all requisite lab provisions in place, Suburban Diagnostics is ensuring reporting within 24 hours, by running two batches daily at 10 am and 2 pm.

Moreover, their PCR facility is equipped with Class 2 Biosafety cabinets with BSC level 2 compliance, a unidirectional workflow with a five-room concept with a dedicated area for sample handling and processing. The PCR setup at Suburban Diagnostics is well-equipped with two Roche real-time PCR (RT-PCR) and one Qiagen Rotor-Gene platform manned by technically competent staff.

They are facilitating home collection as well, as a visit to dedicated sample collection facilities across Mumbai and Pune. A dedicated team of expertly trained staff, with adequate personal protective equipment, for sample collection and transportation is in place.

"At this time of need, we at Suburban Diagnostics are looking forward to this opportunity of being of service to society and accept this task with utmost responsibility," said Dr Sanjay Arora, Managing Director, Suburban Diagnostics India Pvt. Ltd. "We are hopeful that with wider testing services, we will be able to contain this pandemic," he added.

Laboratory testing for COVID-19 will only be offered when prescribed by a qualified physician as per the ICMR guidelines. Suburban Diagnostics has also formed an internal task force comprised of medical experts to assist with all queries; they can be reached via email or a direct number to each team member.

The company looks forward to impacting medical outcomes by actively being a part of the fight against COVID-19 with precise testing, promoting healthier living. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

