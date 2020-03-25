Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: Parle to donate 3 crore packs Parle G biscuits through government agencies

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 18:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 18:44 IST
Lockdown: Parle to donate 3 crore packs Parle G biscuits through government agencies

Biscuits major Parle Products on Wednesday said it will donate three crore packs of biscuits in the next three weeks, specially to the needy people through government agencies with the country going for a 21-day lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic. The company said its manufacturing units are functioning with 50 per cent of workforce keeping with government advisories to curb escalation of the coronavirus outbreak, but it is working to ensure that sufficient quantity of its products are available in the market.

"We have decided to work with government, donate through government agency three crore packs of biscuits -- one crore each in the next three weeks -- specially for people in need...We will be donating one crore packs of Parle-G biscuits every week for the next three weeks, effectively about three crore packs of biscuits," Parle Products Senior Senior Category Head Mayank Shah told PTI. He further said, "We are also looking at ensuring that those who need food right now -- there will be many people whose livelihood will be hampered, we will work very closely with the government to ensure that they don't go hungry." Shah said, "As a result of lockdown there is a huge amount of panic buying and hoarding is happening. People are going out and buying everytihng that's available in terms of food, including biscuits which is ideal for this kind of situation because they have a longer shelf life and retain freshness for a longer period of time." Shah said although the factories of the company and third party vendors are working with an average of 50 workforce, Parle Products is "going all out and ensuring that we are available in the market in sufficient quantity so that there is no panic" "We have seen a lot of buying happening in processed food as well, including biscuits, which is the top item to be stocked up during this kind of of lockdown. We have ensured that supplies are continuous and are not interrupted." Shah said while the Centre has exempted biscuit manufacturers from the restrictions of the lockdown, the company is facing issues in some pockets as local authorities have not allowed transport of raw materials and finished products.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa hunts for quarantine sites as coronavirus cases rise to 709

South African officials sought to identify quarantine sites across the country on Wednesday, as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 709 from 554 and the health minister warned infections were expected to keep rising.South Afri...

Govt forms help desk to seek correct information about Coronavirus: PM Modi

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi while interacting with the people of his constituency - Varanasi through video-conferencing said that as the MP of Varanasi, he should have been among them in times like this but it could not be possible du...

Canadian banks reward frontline employees as coronavirus spreads (March 24)

Canadian banks on Tuesday followed U.S. heavyweights in offering one-time bonuses and extra paid days off to customer-service employees who are required to work in branches and call centres amid the coronavirus crisis.Banks have largely bee...

COVID-19: Second reconfirmatory test of Delhi patient who died on Tuesday, came negative, so we reduced death toll, says Health Ministry.

COVID-19 Second reconfirmatory test of Delhi patient who died on Tuesday, came negative, so we reduced death toll, says Health Ministry....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020