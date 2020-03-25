Bosch says suspension of its operations to continue beyond March 31
Bosch on Wednesday said the suspension of operations at its plants will continue beyond March 31 till further notice. Its plants are situated at Bengaluru, Naganathapura and Bidadi in Karnataka; Nashik in Maharashtra; Jaipur in Rajasthan; and Gangaikondan in Tamil Nadu.
The company in a BSE filing said that earlier, it had decided to suspend operations in these plants till March 31 to contain the spread of coronavirus. In the filing, JSW Steel also said the company has taken the decision to scale down or suspend production to support the cause of containment of the COVID-19 pandemic, notwithstanding the exception to manufacturing units with continuous operation and the units producing essential commodities.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
