BRIEF-Pfizer pausing new clinical trial because of coronavirus outbreak
Pfizer Inc:
* Says pausing participant recruitment for three weeks for new and ongoing global interventional studies
* Says pause on clinical studies excludes those recruiting patients with life-threatening conditions who have few or no other therapeutic options Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Erman)
