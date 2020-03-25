BRIEF-Pfizer pausing new clinical trial because of coronavirus outbreak

Pfizer Inc:

* Says pausing participant recruitment for three weeks for new and ongoing global interventional studies

* Says pause on clinical studies excludes those recruiting patients with life-threatening conditions who have few or no other therapeutic options Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Erman)

