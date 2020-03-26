Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moody's places Hyderabad Airport's rating on review for possible downgrade

Moody's Investors Service has placed GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd's (HIAL's) Ba1 corporate family rating on review for possible downgrade.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 11:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 11:51 IST
Moody's places Hyderabad Airport's rating on review for possible downgrade
Airport's traffic levels for the next two to three years will be lower as a result of coronavirus. Image Credit: ANI

Moody's Investors Service has placed GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd's (HIAL's) Ba1 corporate family rating on review for possible downgrade. The outlook has been changed to a rating under review from negative. The rating action reflects the worsening coronavirus outbreak and the increasingly stringent travel restrictions imposed both in India and globally, including ongoing measures introduced by the government.

HIAL is the concessionaire for the Rajiv Gandhi Hyderabad International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad under a long term concession agreement with the Ministry of Civil Aviation. "The rating action reflects our expectation of a sharp decline in passenger and aircraft traffic at Hyderabad Airport in the coming months and the uncertainty over the timing and extent of a recovery, which coincides with increased debt issuance as the airport enters the peak stage of its Rs 5,500 crore expansion project," said Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst Spencer Ng.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented, said Moody's. The airport sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.

More specifically, the weaknesses in HIAL's credit profile, including its exposure to falling passenger traffic have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions, and HIAL remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's said it regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The action reflects the impact on HIAL of the breadth and severity of the shock and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

All of HIAL's aeronautical revenues and a large portion of its non-aeronautical revenues are closely linked to the airport's passenger traffic volumes and aircraft movements. As such, the expected traffic decline will lead to a sharp reduction in the airport's revenue and cash flow over the course of fiscal 2021 (ending March 31). While the current environment is unpredictable, Moody's expects a recovery in airport traffic to commence in the second half of the year. Nevertheless, Moody's expects that the airport's traffic levels for the next two to three years will be lower as a result of the coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Indian banks plan most shut down most branches during lockdown -sources

Indias central bank and major lenders are considering shutting down most branches across the country to prevent tens of thousands of employees from getting infected with the coronavirus, four sources familiar with the plan told Reuters.Indi...

Delaying Olympics will involve 'massive' costs, organisers say

Rescheduling the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will involve massive additional costs, organisers of the Games conceded Thursday as they convened a taskforce to begin working on the unprecedented and complex task. The historic decision to postpone the...

IOC working toward July-August Olympics in 2021 - Yomiuri

The International Olympic Committee IOC is working with sports bodies to arrange a July-August window for the postponed Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and hopes to confirm the schedule within a month, Japans Yomiuri newspaper reported on Thursday.J...

Pakistan to seek USD 3.7billion more in loans to offset virus impact

Cash-strapped Pakistan will seek USD 3.7 billion additional financing from the three multilateral creditors, including another loan of USD 1.4 billion from the IMF, to cope with the challenges being posed by the novel coronavirus outbreak i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020