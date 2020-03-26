Left Menu
Bajaj Group pledges Rs 100 cr for fight against coronavirus

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 20:20 IST
Diversified Bajaj Group on Thursday said it has pledged Rs 100 crore towards the fight against the coronavirus pandemic

Working with the government and group's network of over 200 NGO partners, it will ensure these resources reach those who need the most, Bajaj Group said in a release

"In the ongoing fight against coronavirus, we all need to come forward in ways more than ever before, to ensure that all citizens of our country have access to healthcare and other necessities of life. Today we pledge Rs 100 crore to the fight against Covid-19," Bajaj Group head Rahul Bajaj said. The Rs 100-crore fund will be utilised in supporting upgradation of key healthcare infrastructure required to tackle Covid-19 in Pune, which is the company's base, extending immediate support to the most affected- daily wage workers, the homeless and street children and in rural care and livelihood aid, he said. The aid will support the government and identified private sector hospitals to upgrade ICUs, procure additional equipment and consumables including ventilators and personal protection equipment, enhance testing, and set up isolation units. These interventions will support communities in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and rural areas of Pune. "We are also working with organisations in multiple geographies to extend immediate support to the most-affected daily wage workers, the homeless and street children. Bajaj group will support initiatives on food supply, shelter and access to sanitation and healthcare," Bajaj stated. Stating that in the last few weeks, there has been a reverse migration to the villages, he said, "We are thus committing a significant portion of our support towards an economic aid programme in rural areas which includes a direct survival grant, followed by a livelihood intervention using a revolving fund model." The family pays back the loan from the earnings of the livelihood intervention- leading to 80 per cent of funds provided to the family being returned to a community fund for further deployment to others in need within the community, Bajaj added. "We will also work with authorities and partners towards creating awareness on Covid-19 and strengthening health infrastructure in the rural areas, including supporting and strengthening diagnostic centres and isolation facilities," he said. Saluting all the health care, sanitation and emergency support workers and local police who are working tirelessly to contain the situation, Bajaj said the group is committed towards helping them in every possible manner to fight this pandemic.

