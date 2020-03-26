Govt seeks suggestions from stakeholders on proposed amendment to motor vehicle rules

The government on Thursday sought suggestions from various stakeholders including general public on the proposed amendment in the motor vehicle rules regarding new vehicles registration, issuance of driving licences and recall of old vehicles. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued two notifications in this regard.

The MoRTH "has invited suggestions and comments from all stakeholders including general public on the proposed amendment in the Motor Vehicle Rules regarding registration of new vehicles, driving licences, and recall of old vehicles", an official statement of the ministry said. The draft notifications to this effect were issued on March 18, it said.

The first draft notification covers aspects including use of electronic forms and documents (medical certificate, learners licence, surrender of driving licence, renewal of licence), online learner's licence, national register, dealer point registration and renewal of registration. Besides, it covers the issues regarding temporary registration for 6 months with extensions of 30 days, trade certificate - electronic, alteration, retro fitment to vehicles and adapted vehicles and insurance in cases of altered vehicles.

The other draft notification includes aspects like recall policy of defective vehicles, procedure for recall, role of testing agencies, obligations of manufacturers, importers and retrofitters and accreditation of testing agencies, the statement said. The suggestions or comments can be sent to the ministry by April 17, it added.

