Left Menu
Development News Edition

Money Market Operations as on March 26, 2020

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 11:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 11:22 IST
Money Market Operations as on March 26, 2020

Money Market Operations as on March 26, 2020RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate/ Cut off RateC. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)I. Today's Operations1. Fixed Rate (i) Reverse RepoThu, 26/03/2020 1 Fri, 27/03/2020 4,01,581.00 4.90 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo Thu, 26/03/2020 12 Tue, 07/04/2020 11,772.00 5.16 (b) Reverse Repo3. MSF Thu, 26/03/2020 1 Fri, 27/03/2020 640.00 5.404. Long-Term Repo Operations-5. Net liquidity injected from today's operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -3,89,169.00 II. Outstanding Operations1. Fixed Rate (i) Reverse Repo 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo Fri, 13/03/2020 14 Fri, 27/03/2020 1,10,845.00 5.14 (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) RepoMon, 23/03/2020 16 Wed, 08/04/2020 31,585.00 5.16 Tue, 24/03/2020 16 Thu, 09/04/2020 46,160.00 5.16 (b) Reverse Repo 3. MSF 4. Long-Term Repo OperationsMon, 24/02/2020 365 Tue, 23/02/2021 25,021.00 5.15Mon, 17/02/2020 1095 Thu, 16/02/2023 25,035.00 5.15 Mon, 02/03/2020 1094 Wed, 01/03/2023 25,028.00 5.15 Mon, 09/03/2020 1093 Tue, 07/03/2023 25,021.00 5.15 Wed, 18/03/2020 1094 Fri, 17/03/2023 25,012.00 5.15D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$ 3,132.62 E. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* 95,149.62 F. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -2,94,019.38 RESERVE POSITION@G. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on 26/03/2020 5,40,542.34 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending27/03/2020 5,45,446.00H. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on¥ 26/03/20200.00 I. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on 28/02/2020 3,03,001.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL)

- Not Applicable / No Transaction** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor$ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI& As per the Press Release: 2019-2020/1900 dated February 06, 2020¥ As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015* Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-Reverse RepoPTI MUM SVC SHWSHW

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

RBI asks lending firms to allow 3-month moratorium on EMI payments

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday asked all lending institutions to allow three-month moratorium on EMI payments in order to infuse liquidity into the system as the economy grapples with Covid-19 challenges. It has also allowed banks for ...

UNSC yet to discuss COVID-19 under China's presidency, diplomat calls it 'not fit' for challenges

The UN Security Council, under the presidency of China this month, has not yet scheduled any meeting to discuss the rapidly-escalating coronavirus crisis, prompting a UN diplomat to say that the 15-nation powerful organ of the world body is...

UK tells people not to move as housing market freezes

The UK government has urged people to avoid moving house during the coronavirus outbreak, as the pandemic brings the countrys property market to a near standstill. In guidance issued late on Thursday, the government said while there is no n...

Vietnam bans big gatherings, cuts flights in coronavirus battle

Vietnam will limit domestic flights and stop public gatherings for two weeks from Saturday in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the government said in a statement on Friday.Indoor gatherings of more than 20 people and outdoor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020