Money Market Operations as on March 26, 2020

Money Market Operations as on March 26, 2020RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate/ Cut off RateC. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)I. Today's Operations1. Fixed Rate (i) Reverse RepoThu, 26/03/2020 1 Fri, 27/03/2020 4,01,581.00 4.90 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo Thu, 26/03/2020 12 Tue, 07/04/2020 11,772.00 5.16 (b) Reverse Repo3. MSF Thu, 26/03/2020 1 Fri, 27/03/2020 640.00 5.404. Long-Term Repo Operations-5. Net liquidity injected from today's operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -3,89,169.00 II. Outstanding Operations1. Fixed Rate (i) Reverse Repo 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo Fri, 13/03/2020 14 Fri, 27/03/2020 1,10,845.00 5.14 (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) RepoMon, 23/03/2020 16 Wed, 08/04/2020 31,585.00 5.16 Tue, 24/03/2020 16 Thu, 09/04/2020 46,160.00 5.16 (b) Reverse Repo 3. MSF 4. Long-Term Repo OperationsMon, 24/02/2020 365 Tue, 23/02/2021 25,021.00 5.15Mon, 17/02/2020 1095 Thu, 16/02/2023 25,035.00 5.15 Mon, 02/03/2020 1094 Wed, 01/03/2023 25,028.00 5.15 Mon, 09/03/2020 1093 Tue, 07/03/2023 25,021.00 5.15 Wed, 18/03/2020 1094 Fri, 17/03/2023 25,012.00 5.15D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$ 3,132.62 E. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* 95,149.62 F. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -2,94,019.38 RESERVE POSITION@G. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on 26/03/2020 5,40,542.34 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending27/03/2020 5,45,446.00H. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on¥ 26/03/20200.00 I. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on 28/02/2020 3,03,001.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL)

- Not Applicable / No Transaction** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor$ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI& As per the Press Release: 2019-2020/1900 dated February 06, 2020¥ As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015* Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-Reverse RepoPTI MUM SVC SHWSHW

