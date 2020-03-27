Regularly engaging with e-retailers, traders to ensure smooth supply of essential goods: DPIIT

DPIIT on Friday said it is regularly engaging with retailers and e-commerce companies to ensure that the supply chain of essential goods is not disrupted and various facilities continue to function smoothly. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held discussion, through video conference, with stakeholders from e-commerce and logistics industry on Thursday on the issues faced by them due to COVID-19 (coronavirus) lockdown and measures to resolve them.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Snapdeal, Shopclues, Flipkart, Grofers, NetMeds, PharmEasy, 1MG Tech, Udaan, Amazon India, Big Basket, Zomato. Large retail operators were represented by Metro Cash & Carry, Walmart, Delihivery, Safexpress, Paytm, and Swiggy, the commerce ministry said in a statement.

"As a result of efforts made by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Home affairs has issued standard operating procedure for state government's guidance on how to handle various aspects related to supply of essential goods," it said. Further, the Indian Patents Office has, in view of the lockdown, extended the date for completion of various acts, filing of replies, payment of fees, among others, the statement added.

"This will help all those applicants for whom due date for submission of applications for patent, design and trademarks were falling during the lockdown period," it said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.