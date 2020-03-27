Left Menu
Development News Edition

Exotel Helps Move Large Call Centres to the Cloud - Boosts Remote Working During the Lockdown

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bangalore
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 15:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 15:23 IST
Exotel Helps Move Large Call Centres to the Cloud - Boosts Remote Working During the Lockdown

BANGALORE, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the country going into a lockdown, Exotel, Asia's largest cloud telephony platform, has worked with several organisations over the last few weeks to move their customer call center to the cloud. With the COVID-19 outbreak, businesses have embraced remote working as a way to contain the pandemic. This has particularly impacted their customer facing teams like sales and support since they traditionally are not remote functions. Over the last few days, Exotel has worked with banks, broking firms, fintech companies, education startups, NGO, BPOs, etc. to move their call centers to the cloud. Even in the case of organisations that relied on on-premise solutions, the transition was done quickly and with minimal to no-disruption.

Zerodha, India's largest stock broking firm, wanted to move their customer support operations to the cloud to enable their employees to work remotely. With Exotel, they were able to complete this transition in less than 3 hours. Speaking about this, Hanan Delvi, Head of Client Relations, Zerodha, said, "Stock broking is not an easy business to run as it is, but when the environment changes like it has recently, it gets quite challenging. We needed to move to a distributed workforce instantly to continue to serve our customers and Exotel made it really easy to transition." With Exotel's remote call center solution, calls from customer facing numbers can be forwarded to the agent's mobile phone directly. This is a robust and simple solution that will work seamlessly even in places where agents face issues with low bandwidth and internet connectivity. Since the agents do not have to use the public internet for answering calls, there is no fear about security compromise. This solution also works without any lags and has superior call quality. Speaking about this, Shivakumar Ganesan, CEO, Exotel, said, "Exotel is the vision with which Exotel was conceived. We wanted to enable every organisation to run a virtual distributed call center at scale. We are happy to help large organisations enforce their BCP and contain the pandemic by helping organisations put their employees first and helping them work from the safety of their homes." About Exotel Exotel is Asia's leading cloud telephony platform. Incorporated in 2011, Exotel was co-founded by three techies to help businesses bring order and efficiency to customer communication. Exotel is currently headed by Shivakumar Ganesan who is the CEO and Founder. Working with some of the fastest-growing companies in Southeast Asia (Uber, Ola, Flipkart, GoJek, Lazada, Quikr, Redmart, etc.), Exotel helps them to manage their customer communication over calls & SMS. Exotel's world-class, cloud-based solution simplifies customer communication for nearly 2,500+ companies in India, Australia, and SEA. For more information, please visit http://exotel.com Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/923757/Exotel_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

724 confirmed COVID-19 cases in India: Health Ministry

A total of 724 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday. Till now 724 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, total deaths stand at 17. In the last 24 hours, 75 new positi...

TV host Carson Daly and his wife welcome fourth child

Popular American TV host Carson Daly and his wife Siri have announced the birth of their fourth child. The 46-year-old host, who already shares son Jackson James and two daughters -- Etta Jones and London Rose-- with Siri, shared the news i...

Amid lockdown, Maharashtra Health Minister urges private clinics to stay open

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday asked all private clinics and hospitals to remain open amid the countrywide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19. He said that there will be an increase in the number of corona...

S.Koreans told to stay isolated, checks tightened on arrivals from U.S.

Authorities in South Korea pleaded with residents on Friday to stay indoors and avoid large gatherings as new coronavirus cases hovered close to 100 per day, while tighter border checks on people arriving from the United States also took ef...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020