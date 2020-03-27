Exotel Helps Move Large Call Centres to the Cloud - Boosts Remote Working During the Lockdown

BANGALORE, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the country going into a lockdown, Exotel, Asia's largest cloud telephony platform, has worked with several organisations over the last few weeks to move their customer call center to the cloud. With the COVID-19 outbreak, businesses have embraced remote working as a way to contain the pandemic. This has particularly impacted their customer facing teams like sales and support since they traditionally are not remote functions. Over the last few days, Exotel has worked with banks, broking firms, fintech companies, education startups, NGO, BPOs, etc. to move their call centers to the cloud. Even in the case of organisations that relied on on-premise solutions, the transition was done quickly and with minimal to no-disruption.

Zerodha, India's largest stock broking firm, wanted to move their customer support operations to the cloud to enable their employees to work remotely. With Exotel, they were able to complete this transition in less than 3 hours. Speaking about this, Hanan Delvi, Head of Client Relations, Zerodha, said, "Stock broking is not an easy business to run as it is, but when the environment changes like it has recently, it gets quite challenging. We needed to move to a distributed workforce instantly to continue to serve our customers and Exotel made it really easy to transition." With Exotel's remote call center solution, calls from customer facing numbers can be forwarded to the agent's mobile phone directly. This is a robust and simple solution that will work seamlessly even in places where agents face issues with low bandwidth and internet connectivity. Since the agents do not have to use the public internet for answering calls, there is no fear about security compromise. This solution also works without any lags and has superior call quality. Speaking about this, Shivakumar Ganesan, CEO, Exotel, said, "Exotel is the vision with which Exotel was conceived. We wanted to enable every organisation to run a virtual distributed call center at scale. We are happy to help large organisations enforce their BCP and contain the pandemic by helping organisations put their employees first and helping them work from the safety of their homes." About Exotel Exotel is Asia's leading cloud telephony platform. Incorporated in 2011, Exotel was co-founded by three techies to help businesses bring order and efficiency to customer communication. Exotel is currently headed by Shivakumar Ganesan who is the CEO and Founder. Working with some of the fastest-growing companies in Southeast Asia (Uber, Ola, Flipkart, GoJek, Lazada, Quikr, Redmart, etc.), Exotel helps them to manage their customer communication over calls & SMS. Exotel's world-class, cloud-based solution simplifies customer communication for nearly 2,500+ companies in India, Australia, and SEA. For more information, please visit http://exotel.com Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/923757/Exotel_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

