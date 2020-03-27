Nickel futures rise on fresh bets
Nickel prices on Friday gained 0.64 per cent to Rs 865.50 per kg in futures trade as speculators built positions on rising demand from alloy-makers at spot market
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for April delivery gained Rs 5.50, or 0.64 per cent, to Rs 865.50 per kg in a business turnover of 1,602 lots
Rising demand in spot market from alloy-makers mainly supported price rise in nickel futures, analysts said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
