Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: CERT-In says spurt in cyberattacks on personal comps since 'work from home' protocol began

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 17:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 17:48 IST
COVID-19: CERT-In says spurt in cyberattacks on personal comps since 'work from home' protocol began

There has been an increase in the number of cyberattacks on personal computer networks and routers since professionals were asked to work from home in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, the national cyber security agency said on Friday. "Cyber criminals are exploiting the COVID-19 outbreak as an opportunity to send phishing emails claiming to have important updates or encouraging donations, impersonating trustworthy organisations," the CERT-In said in its latest advisory to internet users.

The Computer Emergency Response Team of India (CERT-In) said the phenomenon has been witnessed as many organisations have asked their staff to work from home to help stop the spread of the coronavirus that has claimed thousands of live worldwide and infected millions. "Switching to remote working because of the COVID-19 can create cyber security problems for employers and employees.

"There is an increase in the number of cyberattacks on computers, routers and unprotected home networks used by employees who have switched to remote working due to the spread of COVID-19," it said. With most employees working from home, the agency said, enterprise VPN servers have now become paramount to a company's backbone, and their security and availability must be the focus for IT (information technology) teams.

"It is important that the VPN service is patched and up-to-date because there will be way more scrutiny against these services," it added. The CERT-In also suggested some countermeasures and best security practices in this context: Change default passwords of your home Wi-Fi router to prevent hackers from accessing your network; use strong and unique passwords on every account and device and use two-factor authentication (2FA).

Some other countermeasures include: Not allowing sharing of work computers and other devices. When employees bring work devices home, those devices should not be shared with or used by anyone else in the home, it said. "This reduces the risk of unauthorised or inadvertent access to protected company information," the advisory stated.

It asked users to update VPNs, network infrastructure devices, and devices being used to remote into work environments with the latest software patches and security configurations. "Only use software your company would typically use to share files and refrain from using your personal email or 3rd party services unless reliably informed otherwise," it added.

It is recommended that even remote user activity is covered by the organisation's perimeter security tools, the advisory said. "Ensure that remote sessions automatically time out after a specified period of inactivity and that they require re-authentication to gain access," the CERT-In said.

It also urged IT teams of the organisations to remind employees of the types of information that they need to safeguard. "This often includes information such as confidential business information, trade secrets, protected intellectual property and other personal information," the advisory said.

"Also, 'remember password' functions should always be turned off when employees are logging into company information systems and applications from their personal devices," it said. A specific suggestion for IT teams was to "consider Mobile Device Management (MDM) and Mobile Application Management (MAM)." "These tools can allow organisations to remotely implement a number of security measures, including data encryption, malware scans, and wiping data on stolen devices," it said.

The CERT-In is the country's nodal agency to combat cyberattacks like hacking and phishing and is also mandated to fortify the security of the country's internet domain..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

2 lakh provided lunch at Delhi schools, night shelters : Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said that food is being provided to people at 325 schools located across Delhi amid nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus. We have started distributing food in schools so that we...

You're a fighter and will overcome this challenge as well: Narendra Modi to UK PM Boris Johnson who has been infected with COVID-19.

Youre a fighter and will overcome this challenge as well Narendra Modi to UK PM Boris Johnson who has been infected with COVID-19....

Trump says feds developing new guidelines for virus risk

President Donald Trump says that federal officials are developing guidelines to rate counties by the risk of virus spread, as he aims to begin to ease nationwide guidelines meant to stem the coronavirus outbreak. In a letter to the nations ...

Situation under control, govt prepared to tackle coronavirus outbreak, assures CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday assured the people of the capital city that all arrangements have been made to tackle the outbreak of coronavirus and that the situation is under control. We are reviewing the situation daily. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020