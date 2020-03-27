MNRE to issue uniform norms for purchase of renewable energy from various sources

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) on Friday said it will issue uniform norms to procure clean energy from all sources like solar, wind and hybrid to give a boost to the investment. The decision was taken during review meetings of MNRE Minister R K Singh with officials held on Friday and Thursday through video conferencing. The ministry in a statement mentioned that it will continue to bring out new bids so that investors can plan their investment. The ministry officials are working through e-office amid restrictions placed to contain coronavirus spread.

Besides the movement of files and notings online, review meetings are also taking place through video conferencing, the statement said. "R K Singh, Minister for New and Renewable Energy also took review meetings with all officers yesterday and today in which it was decided that MNRE will issue uniform combined guidelines for procurement of Renewable Energy (Solar, Wind, Hybrid) including Storage to facilitate investment in the sector and will continue to bring new bids so that investors can plan their investment," it said.

According to the statement, during these meetings it was also decided that SECI and NTPC should immediately sign MoU with State Government of Rajasthan for setting up two RE ( renewable energy) park of 5000 MW capacity each. This arrangement would mark the first phase of 25,000 MW Ultra Mega RE Park proposed in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Further, contours for setting up 25000 MW RE park in Khavada, Gujarat were also finalised in consultation with the Ministry of Defence and State Government of Gujarat. Various options for capitalisation of IREDA were also discussed.

It said that The MNRE also issued guidelines for Complete Solarisation of sun town, Modhera in Gujarat. The Government of India has launched a scheme with an objective to take forward Prime Minister’s vision of solarisation of sun-temple town of Modhera in District – Mehsana, Gujarat.

The scheme envisages setting up of the renewable energy installations like 6 MW solar PV power plant, 15 MWh battery storage, rooftop solar PV systems, smart meters, solar EV charging stations, etc. in Modhera, with an investment of around Rs. 65 Crores, with up to 50% central financial assistance (max. Rs. 32.50 Crs.) from Government of India through Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) and balance 50% coming from Government of Gujarat. The scheme will fulfil the domestic and agricultural electricity needs of all the households of Modhera with solar energy, thereby setting up a pilot demonstration project for a village/ town running completely on solar energy.

The Government has already initiated tendering for the proposed installations through Gujarat Power Corporation Limited (GPCL) and aims to complete this project this year itself by December 2020. Implementation of this project will be done by Gujarat Power Corporation Limited (GPCL).

