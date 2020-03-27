Left Menu
Development News Edition

European shares fall after 3-day rally, but mark best week since 2011

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 22:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 22:46 IST
European shares fall after 3-day rally, but mark best week since 2011

European shares closed in the red on Friday after EU lawmakers failed to agree on a coronavirus rescue package and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced he had been infected.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index started the day about 2% lower, then closed down 3.3% after the announcement about Johnson's test. The declines followed a three-day rally, and the index marked its best week since 2011. London bluechip stocks had extended losses after the news, closing 5.3% down.

With most of Europe practically under lockdown due to the virus, a recession appears imminent. EU lawmakers on Thursday extended the deadline for agreeing on a comprehensive economic rescue package by two weeks over a dispute between the ailing south and the fiscally conservative north. "Perhaps Boris testing positive contributed to the selloff, though it would have happened anyway," said Andrea Cicione, head of strategy at TS Lombard, in London. "The bottom line is that the recovery from this crisis will be a lot slower than consensus expects. And it will be further slowed down by the high level of unemployment and lack of capex."

Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at financial services firm AxiCorp, wrote in a note: "There was no specific new coordinated action to ramp up the fiscal response to the crisis and, in particular, no agreement around 'corona bonds'." A swathe of bumper stimulus measures from around the globe had bought about a modicum of stability in equity markets, prompting the three-day rally.

However, with the outbreak showing no signs of slowing, risk assets are likely due for more pain. Cases in the United States are now the highest in the world. Oil and gas stocks, while dropping 4.6% on the day, outperformed their peers over the course of the week, surging about 19% as they continued to recover from a 24-year low.

European carmakers were the worst performers on the day, shedding about 5.8%. Volkswagen fell 7.3% after its Chief Executive Herbert Diess said it may have to cut jobs if the pandemic is not brought under control, as the carmaker is still spending about 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) a week.

Travel and leisure stocks fell 5.8%, with cruise ship operator Carnival Corp slumping nearly 21% to the bottom of the index. Banks dropped 5.4% as the European Banking Federation said they should halt 2020 dividend payments to preserve capital and continue to lend until the impact of the coronavirus epidemic is clearer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Afghanistan approves plan to impose lockdown in Kabul

British PM Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 27

EXCLUSIVE-Russia calls for new enlarged OPEC deal to tackle oil demand collapse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Videos

Latest News

Athletics-Olympic qualification process and late season being studied

World Athletics is working to restart a shuttered athletics season and studying any changes that may be needed in the qualifying process for the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics, president Seb Coe said on Friday. The governing body is hoping to o...

Albania limits shopping to one per family in virus lockdown

Albania will impose a 40 hour curfew at the weekend and limit shopping to just one family member, who will need to seek permission from an app to leave home from Monday, as the country toughens measures to contain a coronavirus outbreak.Sin...

Infosys terminates services of employee making inappropriate post on social media

Infosys on Friday said it has terminated the services of the employee who had made an inappropriate post on social media related to the coronovirus outbreak. Infosys, in a tweet from its official handle, said the social media post by the em...

CM Gehlot calls up PM, apprises him of steps taken to fight COVID-19

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inform him about the steps taken by the state government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. He also urged the Centre to support the state governme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020