COLUMN-Now the reckoning - the bill to fight the virus: Mike Dolan

Whatever it costs, governments say they will pay to defeat the coronavirus and prevent the global economy from melting down. Economists are only now beginning to estimate what it might actually cost. The figure looks massive and will likely have a profound impact on policy for years to come.

G20 economic powers have pledged north of $5 trillion in support for economies that were deliberately stalled to halt the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic. Some of that support is in loans and guarantees, and the actual spending is only just starting. That means the final bill remains to be seen. But the first estimates show it will be large and the likely accumulation of national debt will be staggering.

Morgan Stanley's chief economist, Chetan Ahya, for example, estimates the cumulative rise this year in the primary fiscal gaps, excluding interest payments on standing debts, of the United States, the euro zone, Japan, Britain and China will be about $2.8 trillion. Such large national debts can't be serviced without central banks keeping their funding costs near zero for years to come. The resulting low interest rates and high government spending can punish savers, crowd out the private sector and cost taxpayers, some economists say.

"Savers will probably pay a part of it in the form of even lower real interest rates on their savings or investments. The taxpayers will probably not get off scot-free, either" as political pressure to cut the debts again will re-emerge, according to asset managers DWS. But to avoid a depression? "It's probably worth it."

"The question of who will ultimately have to bear the costs has been postponed," the report said. Indeed, for now, few policymakers appear to be stopping to think about the cost. Speaking on Fox Business on Friday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin likened the situation to a war. "We're going to spend what it takes to protect the American people," Mnuchin said. “And the good news is, at interest rates that are close to zero, we can borrow a lot of money and it's inexpensive."

Governments have been convinced that once lockdowns were deemed necessary to stop the deadly virus, the cost of supporting households and businesses through the hiatus would be cheaper than the hit to coffers from a resulting depression should they do nothing. Record-breaking U.S. jobless claims in excess of 3 million last week is just a glimpse of what that might look like.

Despite the support, it's now almost certain that what Dallas Federal Reserve chief Robert Kaplan on Friday called a "self-mandated" recession will see double-digit contractions of developed world economies through the second quarter at least. SOARING DEFICITS

One measure of the cost is the effect on budget deficits. Morgan Stanley's Ahya reckons that for the "G4 + China" group, the cyclically adjusted primary budget deficit will surge to 8.5% of GDP, a full two percentage points higher than after the crisis 12 years ago.

In the United States alone, that deficit is set to hit 13%, almost double the 7% seen in 2009, and is likely to push U.S. debt-GDP levels to record highs above 100%. Burrowing into the euro zone, Jefferies economist Marcel Alexandrovich said in a 'worse case' outcome where nominal GDP falls 15% this year, the bloc's budget gap would balloon to 17% of GDP from just 0.8% last year.

Alexandrovich estimates in this scenario that the euro zone debt-GDP ratio would rise above 100% in 2021 from 86% last year even if GDP and tax revenues returned to 2019 levels. 'FISCAL EXCESS'

Offsetting the increasing deficits has been the slashing of central bank interest rates and massive new sovereign and corporate bond buying that aims to keep rising government debts sustainable. The alternative would be to later reduce debt burdens through austerity, a politically less palatable option and one blamed by many for undermining the rebound in growth in the decade following the last crisis.

Ahya's team estimates the global policy interest rate has been cut to less than 0.5%, which is below the trough after the last crisis. The cumulative balance sheets of the Fed, European Central Bank and Bank of England will at latest count rise by some 16% percent of GDP, or up to $6 trillion. Alexandrovich pointed out that the ECB’s expected balance sheet expansion of about 7% of euro zone GDP would only just cover the expected budget deficit rise to 6% of GDP this year in a relatively benign 5% shrinkage of GDP.

As Bank of America strategist Barnaby Martin puts it: "After the decade of monetary largesse, the 2020s will be defined as the era of fiscal excess." (Twitter: @reutersMikeD Editing by Paritosh Bansal and Edward Tobin)

