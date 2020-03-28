Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zimbabwean food producer Olivine Industries gets $8.25mn loan from AfDB

Zimbabwean food producer Olivine Industries gets $8.25mn loan from AfDB
Once the company’s production reaches an adequate level, this project can potentially support 200 to 300 local farmers through Olivine’s corporate farming model to be developed in the near future. Image Credit: Facebook / Olivine Industries

Olivine Industries Ltd. based in Zimbabwe has recently received the approval of a corporate loan of around USD 8.25 million from the African Development Bank. The objective is to support the company's food expansion plan in the country.

The African Development Bank approved the loan recently to enable Zimbabwe-based Olivine Industries Ltd. in constructing new processing plants for margarine and tomato sauce and install upgraded machinery with advanced technologies. The company plans to increase its domestic and regional production capacity and food supply.

"With this transaction, the Bank will provide long-term hard currency financing in the Zimbabwean market, and create a strong demonstration effect to both commercial and development finance institutions, which will encourage investments in agribusinesses in Zimbabwe," opined Atsuko Toda, Director, Agriculture Finance and Rural Development at the African Development Bank.

According to Atsuko Toda, as one of the largest food producers in Zimbabwe, Olivine Industries Ltd. presented a unique opportunity for the African Development Bank (AfDB) to participate in rebuilding agricultural value chains in Zimbabwe, thereby creating jobs, improving food security and nutrition while reducing the country's dependence on food imports. Once the company's production reaches an adequate level, this project can potentially support 200 to 300 local farmers through Olivine's corporate farming model to be developed in the near future.

The board members of AfDB cited that the transaction provided a good opportunity for the Bank to deepen effective private sector intervention in a transition state, while also promoting the 'Feed Africa' agenda that forms part of the Bank's High 5 strategic priorities.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

EU's Barnier wishes Britain's Johnson 'a speedy recovery'

Coronavirus: Afghanistan approves plan to impose lockdown in Kabul

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday approved a 2.2 trillion aid package - the largest in history - to help cope with the economic downturn inflicted by the intensifying coronavirus pandemic, and President Donald Trump quickly signed...

GM reaches $120 mln settlement over lost vehicle value from defective ignition switches

General Motors Co has reached a 120 million settlement with drivers who claimed that their vehicles lost value because of defective ignition switches, which have been linked to 124 deaths.The preliminary settlement was filed on Friday night...

Singapore PM says 'tide still coming in' as 49 new COVID-19 cases confirmed

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Friday said the tide is still coming in as the city-state reported 49 new confirmed coronavirus cases, taking the number of COVID-19 patients in the country to 732. Lee said the tide has not turne...

Report: Plan for Thanksgiving baseball being considered

There could be baseball during the 2020 holidays, with USA Today reporting Friday that both Major League Baseball and its players are willing to extend the season until Thanksgiving in order to preserve as much of the schedule as possible. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020