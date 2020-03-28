Left Menu
Development News Edition

NTPC converts its hopitals into COVID-19 units

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 16:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 16:52 IST
NTPC converts its hopitals into COVID-19 units

State-owned power giant NTPC Ltd on Saturday said it has has stepped up vigil against global coronavirus pandemic by converting its hospitals into dedicated Covid-19 units. NTPC has already utilised its 45 hospitals/health units to make isolation facilities and procured requisite number of equipment for the medical staff to handle such cases effectively, an NTPC statement said. According to the statement, as many as 121 beds, with all facilities, have been turned into isolation wards in these hospitals.

The key medical infrastructure that has been made ready for use by state governments to tackle Covid cases includes the hospital at Badarpur in Delhi and medical college hospital of Sundergarh at Odisha, it added. Korba Hospital is also being examined for takeover by the state government, it added.

The medical staff has also been trained over video calls about the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). On 22nd March, a mock drill was conducted at all hospitals as per MOHFW (health ministry) guidelines.

Further, 1,160 PPEs, 30,000 masks and 30,000 gloves have been dispatched to all the projects and stations. A total of 8 ventilators are being procured at Hazaribagh for District administration. At present, there are 7 ventilators in the project hospitals. Additionally, there are 18 Advanced Level Ambulances with ventilators, the company said.

Another 10 ventilators are in the process of procurement for different hospitals. Also, efforts are being made to acquire additional PPE, sanitisers from available agencies. Among other measures, NTPC has contributed funds to the district administration of NTECL Vallur for procuring 1,000 bedsheets for a hospital.

At NTPC Bhilai, funds have been reserved for support to the District Hospital to provide foods in nearby localities through NGOs and also for providing essential medicine in Primary Health Cares (PHCs). Similarly, NTPC Rihand has assured adequate funds for distribution of sanitiser and other protective equipment.

Furthermore, the requirement of contractor workers has been rationalised at NTPC's projects /stations in terms of the GOI Guidelines. It has asked its agencies to treat the workers' absence in these extraordinary circumstances as on duty.

As far as wages are concerned, there will be no hindrance and they will be given timely. In some cases, including advances have already been given. Accommodation, food and medical facilities for the contractor workers have been arranged at many of NTPC’s projects/stations.

At some locations, distribution of food packets/ daily essentials for nearby elderly/pregnant and lactating mothers / physically challenged and other marginalised sections of the society, including poor families has been taken up, it said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending change in supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

Videos

Latest News

Newspaper vendors be allowed to distribute papers from 4-9 am: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Saturday said newspaper vendors would be allowed to distribute papers from 4 am to 9 am. The order by Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava comes in the wake of reports that newspaper agents and distributors were ...

Congress constitutes task force to intensify efforts in party-ruled states to deal with situation arising out of coronavirus pandemic.

Congress constitutes task force to intensify efforts in party-ruled states to deal with situation arising out of coronavirus pandemic....

Walk down nostalgia lane for many as ‘Ramayan’ returns on DD

The Ramayan was back on television on Saturday, recalling for many those epic mornings an age ago when entire families, and even neighbours, gathered before clunky television boxes for their weekly fix of television and religion. The street...

Kerala reports its first COVID-19 death

Kerala reported its first COVID-19 death on Saturday after a 69-year-old man being treated for the virus died at Ernakulam Medical College Hospital. The man, hailing from Chullikkal in Ernakulam, was admitted to the isolation ward on March ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020