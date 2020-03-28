Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump invokes Defense Production Act to force auto giant GM to produce ventilators

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 17:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 17:25 IST
Trump invokes Defense Production Act to force auto giant GM to produce ventilators
Representative Image Image Credit: : Wikimedia commons

US President Donald Trump on Friday invoked a wartime law to force "time-wasting" auto giant General Motors to make ventilators to save lives, amid a shortage of the critical medical equipment to deal with the mounting coronavirus cases in America, now the global epicenter. Trump invoked the Korean War-era Defense Production Act, which allows a president to force companies to make products for national defense.

He said on Friday that "GM was wasting time" on price negotiations and action was needed to save American lives. The ventilator machines that keep patients breathing are much in demand amid the respiratory illness' outbreak across the world, which in the most serious cases attacks the lungs.

The US now has over 104,000 cases of the virus, the most in the world. With over 1,700 fatalities, America's Covid-19 death toll still lags far behind Italy and China. Trump signed a Presidential Memorandum directing the Secretary of Health and Human Services to use any and all authority available under the Defense Production Act to require General Motors (GM) to accept, perform, and prioritize federal contracts for ventilators.

"Our negotiations with GM regarding its ability to supply ventilators have been productive, but our fight against the virus is too urgent to allow the give-and-take of the contracting process to continue to run its normal course," Trump said. "GM was wasting time. Today's action will help ensure the quick production of ventilators that will save American lives," Trump said.

"The virus is too urgent to allow the give-and-take of the contracting process to continue to run its normal course," he said. Earlier he took to Twitter to complain that GM had lowered the number of ventilators they had promised to deliver from 40,000 to 6,000 and had wanted "top dollar".

He also criticized GM chief executive Mary Barra, saying things were "always a mess" with her at the helm of the Detroit-based auto giant. On Thursday, Trump told reporters at the White House that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has shipped 6,000 ventilators to the states.

Thousands of ventilators are being required in the treatment of coronavirus patients, the number of which has surged from just 8,000 about 10 days ago to nearly one lakh. It has also resulted in deaths of nearly 1,500 Americans and about 2,500 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition. Vice President Mike Pence, who is in charge of America's efforts to combat the coronavirus, said the White House is working with a number of suppliers to manufacturing ventilators, even while they work with state leaders to assess "not just what ventilators are available in their state hospitals, but what ventilators are available in private hospitals across their state".

"Governors across the country are doing great work evaluating the full supply of tens of thousands of ventilators that are available," Pence said. New York, which is the hotspot of coronavirus in the US, needs around 40,000 ventilators as early as possible. New York has more than 45,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and there have been 519 deaths due to the pandemic. New York itself is reported to have requested 30,000 ventilators, but Trump said during Friday's briefing that he felt that was a "high" estimate.

Louisiana's governor said on Friday that New Orleans could run out of ventilators by 2 April. The Society of Critical Care Medicine has estimated that some 960,000 intensive care patients will require a ventilator at some point during the coronavirus outbreak in America.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

Videos

Latest News

Merkel thanks compliant Germans, shutdown to continue until at least April 20

Germans have been largely complying with rules to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday, as confirmed cases in the country continued to rise and her chief of staff said the shutdown would not be eased ...

Covid-19: RPF personnel to make 2,000 facial masks for needy people in Mumbai

The Railway Protection Force RPF unit of Kalyan is engaged in stitching around 2000 facial masks for not only for its staff members but also for other people who are in need, said an official statement on Saturday. RPF unit of Kalyan is eng...

COVID-19 lockdown: 551 booked for violating prohibitory orders in Muzaffarnagar

Police have booked 551 people for violation of prohibitory orders in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district, an official said on Saturday. Those booked were found wandering amid the lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus, said M...

COVID-19: Akshay Kumar donates Rs 25 crore to PM-CARES Fund

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Saturday announced that he will be donating Rs 25 crore towards Prime Minister Narendra Modis PM-CARES fund to help the government in its fight against coronavirus pandemic. PM Modi had earlier on Saturda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020