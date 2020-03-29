Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bank Of India slashes external benchmark lending rate by 75 bps

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-03-2020 13:04 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 13:04 IST
Bank Of India slashes external benchmark lending rate by 75 bps

Bank of India on Sunday said it has reduced the lending rate linked to external benchmark by 75 basis points (bps) to 7.25 per cent, effective April 1. The lender’s external benchmark lending rate is linked to the RBI’s repo rate, which was reduced by 75 bps to 4.40 per cent on March 27. “The external benchmark lending rate has been reduced by 75 bps to 7.25 per cent per annum. With this, we have passed on the benefit of rate cut announced by RBI to our home, vehicle and MSME customers,” the public sector lender said in a statement.

It has also cut benchmark marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 25 bps across tenors from one year to one month, and by 15 bps for overnight tenor. The one-year MCLR is now 7.95 per cent per annum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

ICC salutes Joginder Sharma for fighting against COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore reports 3rd coronavirus-linked death

A 70-year-old man in Singapore on Sunday died of the novel coronavirus after fighting the disease for 27 days, taking the countrys death toll in COVID-19 pandemic to three, officials said. The patient, a Singaporean citizen with no recent t...

In letter to PM, Rahul highlights plight of poor, says may need steps other than total lockdown as India's conditions unique.

In letter to PM, Rahul highlights plight of poor, says may need steps other than total lockdown as Indias conditions unique....

MP: Female cop faces action for writing 'I've violated lockdown, stay away from me' on labourer's forehead

A female cop in Madhya Pradesh now faces action for writing I have violated lockdown, stay away from me on the forehead of a labourer. Termed as unacceptable by her own force, the action comes at a time when thousands of migrant workers are...

COVID-19: Farooq Abdullah releases Rs 1.5 cr to Srinagar hospitals

National Conference NC President and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Sunday released an additional amount of Rs 1.5 crore for Srinagar based hospitals to combat COVID-19. The amount will be equally distributed among three hospitals...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020