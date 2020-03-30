PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - March 30

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - March 30Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2020 05:34 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 05:34 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
- EU backs bank rule delay to spur crisis lending https://on.ft.com/3dBQI8p - VW still aiming for ID.3 electric car rollout by August https://on.ft.com/3bztpKx
- RWC poaches BNY Mellon equity team https://on.ft.com/3bGkqaJ Overview
- Valdis Dombrovskis, Europe's financial regulation chief, will delay new capital rules for banks, adding that supporting lending has to be the priority while fighting the coronavirus outbreak. - Volkswagen AG expects to deliver its ID.3 mass-market electric car in August, even thoguh it does not rule out layoffs if factory shutdowns outside China continue due to the coronavirus.
- Asset management firm RWC Partners has hired an equity team that managed about 10 billion pounds in assets for Bank of New York Mellon Corp, aiming to boost its portfolio. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
