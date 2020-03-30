Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar slows slide as investors seek shelter amid pandemic crisis

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2020 05:45 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 05:45 IST
FOREX-Dollar slows slide as investors seek shelter amid pandemic crisis

The dollar slowed its descent after a week of declines and the safe-haven yen edged ahead on Monday, as coronavirus lockdowns tightened across the world and investors braced for a prolonged period of uncertainty. In bumpy trade the dollar ran ahead early before settling back against the pound, euro, kiwi and the Australian dollar. Sterling was last 0.1% softer at $1.2449, the Aussie flat at $0.6158 and the euro stable at $1.1132.

"After all, the dollar is a safe-haven currency," said Rodrigo Catril, senior FX strategist at National Australia Bank in Sydney. "It's reflecting caution, and an uncertain market where you're seeing a lot of illiquidity." The weekend brought more bad news on the virus front. The U.S. has emerged as the latest epicentre of the outbreak, with more than 137,000 cases and 2,400 deaths.

President Donald Trump, who had talked about reopening the economy for Easter, on Sunday extended guidelines for social restrictions to April 30 and said the peak of the death rate could be two weeks away. Australia also ratcheted up control measures, while an extension to lockdowns in Italy looms.

The halt in the dollar's slide came with a broader risk-averse mood, which lifted the Japanese yen 0.4% to 107.47 per dollar. The moves come after the dollar has surged amid a scramble for cash and then subsided as central bank launched unprecedented liquidity measures.

Over the past two weeks the dollar has posted its biggest weekly rise since the 2008 financial crisis and then its biggest weekly drop since 2009. Yet as signs of funding stress have eased, but not abated, the dollar remains at elevated levels. "Risk aversion has been more important to the direction of the dollar than traditional interest rate differentials," Standard Chartered analysts said in note.

"For the dollar to surrender some of its recent gains, investors would need to shift their preferences back to a broader basket of safe-haven assets." Monday's moves showed some hints of that, since dollar gains were modest and in tandem with rises in gold, bonds and the yen.

Yields at the very short end of the U.S. curve dipped into negative territory and futures for 10-year notes implied a 0.54% yield, some 20 basis points below Friday's close of the underlying Treasuries. Gold rose 0.5%. Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was steady at 98.312. It edged ahead against the Chinese yuan in offshore trade to 7.0800 per dollar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

PM salutes AAI employees for raising Rs 20 cr for COVID-19 relief fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo stocks fall more than 3 per cent at open

Tokyo stocks opened down more than three per cent Monday, as traders fret about the spreading coronavirus with a higher yen against the dollar also weighing on the market. The benchmark Nikkei 225 was down 3.26 per cent or 631.50 points at ...

COVID-19: Trump says peak US death rate likely in 2 weeks, extends social distance guidelines until Apr 30

President Donald Trump said on Sunday the peak death rate in the US from the novel coronavirus is likely to hit in two weeks as he extended the coronavirus guidelines, including social distancing, until April 30. Assuring his countrymen tha...

Australia limits public movement to capitalise on slowing coronavirus rates

Australian officials will use fines and the threat of jail to enforce a new rule limiting public gatherings to two people, as the countrys coronavirus infection rate slowed but the death toll crept higher. New South Wales and Victoria, the ...

S.Korea reports 78 new coronavirus cases, total 9,661 -KCDC

South Korea reported 78 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the national tally to 9,661, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention KCDC said.The death toll rose to 158, from 152 a day earlier, while 195 people recovered from ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020